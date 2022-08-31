A mysteriously sealed envelope in Monroe businessman Stanley Palowsky III’s ongoing racketeering lawsuit may have contained a judicial complaint placed there by retired Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Carl Sharp, the businessman’s attorney says.
Covington attorney Joe Ward III, who represents Palowsky, made that argument in an Aug. 9 hearing at the Ouachita Parish Courthouse as part of Palowsky’s other lawsuit against a law clerk and five judges at the district court.
“I’m almost certain it was a judicial complaint,” Ward said.
On June 1, Ward and Monroe attorney Sedric Banks claimed their client, Palowsky, was denied access to an undated envelope that was filed under seal in the court record. There was no court order placing a seal on the document, as might be done in cases where all parties agree to seal sensitive or protected information.
The sealed envelope was not opened until June 30 after The Ouachita Citizen submitted a public records request to Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court Dana Benson to obtain a copy of the contents in the envelope. Though the sealed envelope was torn at the edges and appeared to contain very few pages, Benson provided the newspaper with copies of nearly 130 pages from a court document that was already available to the public.
Prior to receiving the copies, The Ouachita Citizen saw the sealed envelopes and stood by as two deputy clerks at the Clerk of Court’s office examined the envelopes—before Benson took possession of the sealed envelope.
Ward and Banks also noted the discrepancy between the envelopes’ apparent contents and what was produced.
“(It) was bulky, much bulkier than what what was in it hours before we got the phone call,” Ward said.
Ward made those remarks during the Aug. 9 hearing in Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. Allyson Campbell and others.
In 2015, Palowsky filed the lawsuit against law clerk Allyson Campbell and five judges at the district court: Sharp (now retired), Fred Amman (now retired), Ben Jones (now retired), Wilson Rambo and Stephens Winters.
In the Campbell lawsuit, Palowsky accused Campbell of mishandling documents he filed with the court in his racketeering lawsuit, Stanley R. Palowsky III and others v. W. Brandon Cork and others. The five district court judges acted to protect Campbell and conceal her activities, Palowsky claimed.
The Aug. 9 hearing took place before retired Judge Jerry Barbera, of Thibodaux. Barbera has presided over the Campbell lawsuit since November 2015, following the recusal of all judges at the district court.
‘PURE RED HERRING’
During the hearing, Monroe attorney Jon Guice—who represents the five defendant judges—argued the sealed envelope had nothing to do with the accusations against his clients.
“They talked about this sealed envelope that was suddenly found,” Guice said. “They’re saying that there is a sealed envelope they only found recently that’s material to the case. Pure red herring. Pure red herring.”
After announcing his suspicion the sealed envelope originally contained a judicial complaint, Ward said he believed Guice would agree with him about the envelope’s contents.
Guice did not respond to Ward’s remarks.
The outside of the sealed envelope bore handwritten messages. The first note referred to retired Judge Dee Hawthorne, who presided over the Cork case from November 2015 to the summer of 2020, when the state Supreme Court appointed another judge to replace her.
The first handwritten note read: “5-9-16 Opened and copy made for Ad Hoc Judge Dee Hawthorne per the request for a copy of this file. Copies marked as being sealed. Barbara Bayett. Assistant to Judge Hawthorne.”
On the same envelope, a second note indicated Sharp obtained a copy of the envelope’s contents in July 2016.
The second handwritten note read: “7-11-16 Opened and copy made for Hon. Carl V. Sharp per his request for a copy of this file. Copies were sent to Steve Scheckman of Schiff, Scheckman and White LLP. Briana Smith. Assistant to Judge C. Sharp.”
The Opelousas-based law firm Schiff, Scheckman and White specializes in legal and judicial ethics, representing attorneys and judges accused of wrongdoing before the state Attorney Disciplinary Board and the Judiciary Commission of Louisiana.
At the time when the sealed envelope was filed in the Cork case, Sharp was still presiding over the Cork case. Sharp and the other judges recused on Nov. 4, 2015, leading to Hawthorne’s appointment as an ad hoc judge.
“He (Sharp) testified that he did not know what was in the envelope or why his staff would be opening it and sending the contents to Steve Scheckman, who has represented him,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum.
Sharp’s supposed ignorance of the sealed envelope was at odds with the handwritten notes, reported testimony by Benson, comments from deputy clerks at the clerk of court’s office as well as a court order by the judge now presiding over the Cork case—Ronald Cox, of Lafayette.
Scheckman represented Sharp in a 2003 judicial ethical complaint that ultimately resulted in the state Supreme Court sanctioning Sharp for repeatedly filing false reports and not making timely decisions.
During his recent deposition in the Campbell lawsuit, Sharp allegedly denied being sanctioned by the Supreme Court for dishonest behavior but eventually admitted he underwent the discipline when Palowsky’s attorneys showed him a copy of the Supreme Court’s 2003 decision.
‘ABUSE OF PROCESS’
The circumstances surrounding the sealed envelope was evidence of abuse of process, according to Ward, referring to when a party misuses a legal process or civil proceeding.
Speaking of the sealed envelope and how the Cork case was repeatedly appealed to higher state courts, Ward said, “It was never in the record when we looked at it. It was never in the record that went up to the court of appeal.”
Benson, the clerk of court, also reportedly testified in a recent deposition that the sealed envelope was removed from the Cork case whenever the court record was sent to an appeal court.
“She also testified that when the record was copied for appeals, the envelope was removed, so it was not part of the appeal record,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “She testified that she understood that a litigant has a right to review the record of his lawsuit but that she had been instructed to not let Palowsky’s counsel’s view the contents of the envelope.”
According to Ward, the sealed envelope was an important discovery because the “judges did not want the other case to go forward,” referring to the Cork case. As noted by Palowsky and his attorneys in previous filings, if the outcome in the Cork case is unfavorable to Palowsky, the defendants in the Campbell lawsuit would benefit.
During the hearing, Barbera — the judge — asked Ward whether the attorney had seen the contents of the sealed envelope.
“Did you see the contents? You saw the contents?” Barbera said.
There was something else in the envelope, Ward replied. What Benson provided to The Ouachita Citizen and to Palowsky’s attorneys was from a public court filing in February 2015 in the Cork case: invoices related to Palowsky’s environmental remediation company and the company of his former business partner, Brandon Cork.
Ward appeared to argue that a judicial complaint against a judge was placed inside the envelope to rile whichever ad hoc judge, like Hawthorne, was assigned to preside over the Cork case.
“Something else was in the envelope when it was sent to Judge Hawthorne,” Ward said. “I’m almost certain it was a judicial complaint.”
Referring to the law firm Schiff, Scheckman and White, Ward said, “Why else would it go to the judicial complaint attorney, who is the attorney for Mr. Sharp?”
Ward continued, “When Judge Hawthorne first walked into this courtroom on day one after receiving the record, she was mad as could be. She was visibly shaking and she told, ‘Y’all are making up reasons—”
Guice interrupted, objecting that it was not proper to allow Ward testify in the case.
Barbera said that he, after first hearing of the sealed envelope, wondered whether the envelope contained the missing documents from the Cork case.
“No,” Ward said.
“If it has to do with a disciplinary proceeding involving Judge Sharp, I don’t see how that has anything to do with this case,” Barbera said.
“It does,” Ward said. “The judge walked in and the first thing she said was, ‘Mr. Ward, you’re making up things to try to get these judges recused.’ Those were the first words out of her mouth.”
Barbera asked why Hawthorne made that comment—seeing as how the district court’s judges had already recused.
“That’s why she was on the case, right?” Barbera said.
“She read something,” Ward said. “Somebody made a complaint about a judge, probably Judge Sharp. It wasn’t me. But she read something that aggravated her.”
Ward said his client was entitled to know what Hawthorne may have read inside the mysterious envelope in the Cork case.
Barbera said he knew it was “exciting to find a mysterious envelope” and acknowledged that Scheckman’s name was enough to give an attorney or judge pause.
“When a judge sees Steve Scheckman’s name, you immediately start shaking because I remember Steve Scheckman when he was counsel for the Judiciary Commission,” Barbera said. “Now he does defense work but when you see his name, you think, ‘Oh my God, maybe I shouldn’t read any further. He might be watching me.’”
Barbera’s remarks sparked laughs in the courtroom.
When Barbera questioned the purpose of exploring the “mysterious envelope” matter, Ward said, “It was to poison Judge Hawthorne.”
If true, the scheme was an abuse of process, Ward said.
Barbera appeared to concede Ward’s point was a possibility but said the sealed envelope had nothing to do with motions for summary judgment at issue in the Campbell lawsuit.
“Frankly, I don’t consider that to have any importance with regard to the motions for summary judgment,” Barbera said. “Let’s move on from the mysterious envelopes.”
‘LADEN WITH HEARSAY’
During the Aug. 9 hearing, Guice objected to an affidavit apparently filed by Banks in which the attorney testified about the discrepancy of the contents of the sealed envelope.
“The sucker is laden with hearsay upon hearsay,” Guice said.
Ward said Banks’ affidavit should not be struck because Banks was the person who found the envelope and one of the witnesses to the discrepancy in what it contained and what was provided to his client. In his July 25 memorandum, Palowsky reported that his attorney, Banks, observed the sealed envelope to contain fewer than 30 pages.
“Finally, Mr. Banks testified that during the last week of May 2022, he reviewed the suit jacket record in the Cork case and found for the first time two sealed manila envelopes filed in different volumes of the suit record. Each envelope contained approximately 20-25 pages,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum. “No court proceeding in the Cork case had mentioned any sealed envelopes. Notes on the back of the sealed envelopes indicated that Judge Carl Sharp had transmitted the sealed documents to Ms. Bond and attorney Steve Scheckman after he had been recused from the case.”
Benson reportedly testified in a previous deposition in the Campbell lawsuit that the envelope contained only 20 to 25 pages, not 61 pages or 68 pages as she claimed when she provided copies to this newspaper.
“She stated that the envelope contained ‘maybe twenty-five, twenty’ pages and that Palowsky’s attorneys could not see them,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 memorandum.
At the hearing, Barbera struck Banks’ affidavit, nixing the possibility of using the affidavit as evidence during the hearing on the motions for summary judgment.
At the conclusion of the Aug. 9 hearing, Barbera granted the motions for three judges: Amman, Jones and Winters. Barbera’s ruling protects the three judges from liability to damages sought by Palowsky.
Barbera ruled that Campbell, Rambo and Sharp will remain defendants in the Campbell lawsuit.
Appeals of Barbera’s judgment are expected.
‘IN 30 YEARS’
The Ouachita Citizen recently obtained a checkout log showing several people taking possession of the court record in the Cork case—including judges and judges’ assistants who were not assigned to the case.
The checkout log shows that retired Judge James Boddie Jr., Fourth Judicial District Court Judge Alvin Sharp and Carl Sharp among others took possession of the court record—after November 2015 when Carl Sharp placed the sealed envelope in the record under seal. (Boddie served as a Supreme Court justice pro tempore following the retirement of Justice Marcus Clark, of West Monroe.)
A review of the checkout log shows that Carl Sharp placed the sealed envelope in the court record while the record in the Cork case was in the possession of his brother, Alvin Sharp.
For example, the checkout log shows that Alvin Sharp’s law clerk checked out the lawsuit for him from Aug. 11, 2015 and did not return it until Feb. 5, 2016. This was the third time that Alvin Sharp took possession of the Cork case. Alvin Sharp did not preside over the Cork case.
Jones, the defendant judge, reportedly testified that he had never seen a sealed envelope in the record like the one found in the Cork case.
“Lastly, Judge Jones testified that in 30 years at the court, he had never seen a sealed envelope in the record like the one that had recently been discovered by Palowsky’s counsel in the Cork matter,” stated Palowsky’s July 25 opposition to motions for summary judgment.
Jones has served as the court administrator since 2015.
The sealed envelope in the Cork case was not the first time a mysteriously sealed envelope appeared in a district court record and was forbidden to be opened by any parties. In the previous instance, Alvin Sharp presided over a case involving an associate of Palowsky’s, Monroe developer Larry Culp. Culp and Palowsky also shared the same attorney at the time: Banks, of Monroe.
In a complaint to the Judiciary Commission in 2018, Culp claimed Alvin Sharp violated his right to access court records in a civil lawsuit because the judge had sealed a document and refused to let Culp—or any other parties in the lawsuit—view the envelope’s contents.
The Judiciary Commission responded to Culp’s complaint, claiming it had investigated the matter and found no evidence of wrongdoing on Alvin Sharp’s part.
The Judiciary Commission appeared to have made an error, however, by sending Culp an extra page—the second page of a letter chiding Alvin Sharp for refusing to let Culp examine the contents of the sealed envelope.
In its April 10, 2019 letter to Culp, the Judiciary Commission stated it found Alvin Sharp had not violated any ethics rule for judges.
“The Commission looked carefully at your complaint and the ethics rules that apply, including the Code of Judicial Conduct and the Louisiana Constitution,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter. “Following a review of this matter, the Commission found no violation of any ethics rule by Judge Sharp but took appropriate action and then closed the file.”
Judiciary Commission legal counsel Kelly Legier signed the letter to Culp.
“Your actions appeared to unnecessarily cause confusion, suspicion by Mr. Culp and Mr. Banks, and added time and expense in seeking to unseal the document,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Alvin Sharp.
Legier also wrote the letter to Alvin Sharp.
“Although a judge’s legal error will not be regarded as judicial misconduct in many instances, a legal error could constitute an ethical violation if the judge’s ruling or action is made contrary to clear and determined law about which there is no confusion or question as to its interpretation, and the legal error is either egregious (involving the denial of basic legal rights), made in bad faith, or made as part of a pattern or practice of legal error,” stated the Judiciary Commission’s letter to Alvin Sharp.
“This reminder is in keeping with the Commission’s goal of assisting judicial officers in avoiding conduct or practices that may give rise to future violations,” Legier added in the letter.
