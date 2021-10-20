Discover Monroe-West Monroe was awarded the bid to host the 2022, 2023, and 2024 Red River Conference baseball tournament at the Sterlington Sports Complex.
The Red River Conference’s mission is “to promote education and the development of students through intercollegiate athletics in the universities or colleges represented by this conference.”
Twelve universities in Louisiana and Texas make up the conference.
The tournament will consist of the top 8 teams competing in a double-elimination tournament.
The winner of the tournament automatically receives a bid to the NAIA National Championship tournament.
“We’re excited to work with Discover Monroe-West Monroe on the 2022 RRAC Baseball Championship,” said RRAC Commissioner Tony Stigliano. “They were tremendous partners when we were forced to move the 2019 tournament to Sterlington at the last minute due to weather. The event was a success despite the short notice, and our administrators, coaches, and team welcome a return to the area.”
The tournament dates are May 6-9, 2022, May 5-8, 2023, and May 3-6, 2024.
“Discover Monroe-West Monroe is excited to partner with Sterlington Sports Complex to host the Red River Conference baseball championship and look forward to welcoming the universities, including their players, coaches, and spectators to northeast Louisiana.
“The Sterlington Sports Complex was built to host an event like this, and it is great to see it fulfilling its intended mission” Scott Bruscato Discover Monroe-West Monroe Senior Vice President of Sales said.
