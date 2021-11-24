Desiard Street in Monroe had been festooned in holly and silver bells and crisscrossed in holiday lights and shiny tinsel streamers for a whole week. Shop windows were dressed like fancy gift boxes, and Bing Crosby crooned from the speakers at the Homestead Bank in the center of town. Folks shuffled along the sidewalks, gawking and gazing, and making secret wish lists, but it was a time of bitter sweetness in our town, a time of dreams deferred. It was Christmas 1963.
An early chill had tinged the air and left the entire nation in limbo—mourning the death of a beloved President and awaiting the birth of a Savior. It was a confusion that even small children could read plainly in the solemn faces of their elders. But Mom and Dad found more wisdom in hope than in loss, and they turned our family’s attention toward the light.
“So much of what we suffer in life is self-imposed,” Dad told us all. And though we did not understand fully his meaning, we somehow knew it meant that we must think about all that we have—most of all, each other.
That is why I decided to sit down and write a letter to Miss Caroline Kennedy, who was barely four years younger than I. Up until recently, I could not recall all of what I had said, but the letter was not crowded with grief and despair. I told her about my goldfish and the fresh-cut mistletoe and the sweet potato pies, and my Aunt Dot who brought so much joy to our holiday table — happy things that might bring a smile or fond memory all her own.
I mailed the letter on a Tuesday and never told a soul. And though I never received a word of reply, I liked to think she got it and maybe saved it in a secret place, somewhere she kept other things that helped her through the darkness till her heart mended and life was good again — no longer overshadowing the joy and promise of Christmas.
As the days ticked by, the tinsel and streamers in town seemed to droop and lose their luster. Carols sounded like dirges rising from the streets, hollow and sober. We watched in mourning the funeral procession—John John’s salute to the passing coffin, Jackie’s reassuring calm, and Caroline’s quiet strength. The nation did its grieving publicly. Every American old enough to recall the event can tell you where they were the day President Kennedy died.
Many years later—in November 1999—I was called home to Louisiana for a funeral. The air was frosty and the mood was somber, bringing to mind that fateful day thirty-six years earlier, the day we paused from our daily lives to lay our leader to rest. I still cannot think about that event without also thinking about drop drills and fallout shelters. During my visit home for the funeral, I slept in my childhood bed, the place where I had wept privately and prayed for peace. And as we laid my sweet aunt to rest, I kept seeing the President’s coffin rolling across a black and white TV screen, to the steady cadence of drums and marching feet.
Somewhere in my dresser—hidden in the back of a drawer—I still had the crazy letter I had written to Caroline Kennedy that late November, 1963. I rushed home from the funeral and rifled through the overstuffed drawers, reminiscing with each item I uncovered from my trove of childhood mementos. There were pictures, baseball cards, blue ribbons, a football letter, innocent love letters and Valentine cards, rock-hard sticks of Juicy Fruit—even ticket stubs to favorite movies. But there was no letter to Caroline.
I knew I had placed the letter there in my private time capsule when I left home. I was twice saddened that day—having lost both a dear aunt and now one of my most treasured mementos. I was overcome with that same feeling of emptiness I’d felt in 1963, a void in my chest and in the pit of my stomach. I sifted through the items in my drawer again and again, thinking the letter must be stuck to something else. It did not emerge.
Two days later, while I was repacking to leave, I retrieved some pictures from the drawer to take with me, pictures of childhood friends I’d lost contact with years before. I had not thought about the letter all day long. Mom entered my bedroom carrying an armload of freshly-laundered socks and underwear for my suitcase, and something about that gesture sent a sudden jolt through my brain. Eureka! I thought. I know where the letter is.
I leaned down and quickly pulled the bottom drawer completely out of the dresser. There was a narrow space between the drawer and the bottom of the dresser. And there in this secret space lay the letter, just as I had placed it more than thirty years before. By now I had begun to wonder if the entire thing was some surreal dream, some delusion brought on by sadness or fear.
It was no dream. It was real. The letter had not even yellowed from age. I remembered writing an exact duplicate of the one I’d sent to Caroline — just in case she wrote me back and referred to something in my letter. It was a time before Xerox came to town. I pulled it from the envelope very slowly, carefully — like I was awakening a sleeping spirit. The paper crackled open and my heart raced. There in a No. 2 pencil, I had written the following:
Nov. 26, 1963
Miss Caroline Kennedy
The White House
1600 Pennsylvania Avenue
Washington, DC
Dear Miss Caroline Kennedy,
My name is Chip Turnrow. From West Monroe, Lou. I am writing to you to say how sorry I am about your daddy. It was a mean thing to happen to a nice president. My mom and dad think he is nice too but I didn’t tell them about this letter. They mite not understand. You must be very sad speshily with Christmas coming. I pary for you and John John and your mom the first lady. She must be even sadder right now. My goldfish just died last week so I know what sad is like. But my favorit aunt Hazel is coming for Christmas and she makes the best sweet potato pies. I love them. I can send you one if you want me to. My brother Stephen climbed a tall tree and cut some mistletoe yesterday. We broke it in pieces. I gave it to friends. But we kept some for us to. My school closed early on the day your daddy was shot. People cried out loud even teachers. We all watched it on the tv but it was to sad for my mom. She kept leaving the room. I hope you and your family will be ok. I know lots of people are paring for you. We are proud how strong you been so keep it up. I will be paring for you to. Write me back if you want to.
your friend,
Chip Turnrow
It’s funny how even a small hint can recapture a vivid memory. I opened that letter, and I was transported to the very moment I had penned it. I had written it sitting right there on my bed, with the door closed and the radio on. I could still hear the scratchy voices talking on and on about the assassination. How they had captured a man named Lee Harvey Oswald—and how he kept saying he was innocent. I remembered how my brother kept interrupting me wanting to know what I was writing, how my mom’s Shalimar perfume smelled as she floated through the rooms. I even recall how our dog, Princess, scratched at the door until I let her pounce on the bed with me.
All these things came upon me in a sudden rush. It was, for a suspended moment, the cusp of Advent 1963. I was there again, surely as one can possibly be in the realm of dreaming or wishing. I pondered the matter all the way home on the plane, and long afterward. I’d long ago come to realize that I was somehow and forever changed by that dark event. I still cannot get through Thanksgiving and Christmas without thinking about it. I wonder if anyone my age can. And I can’t help imagining how it might have been if my plane could have raced back in time to the day before President Kennedy was shot. I would call the White House and ask for Miss Caroline Kennedy and tell her to beg her Daddy not to go to Dallas—in my most respectful ten-year-old voice.
Dixon Hearne is a West Monroe native. He ran away to college, bartended, clerked, and used a partial scholarship to get a B.A degree in English and History. He taught in Houston’s inner city, moved to southern California for his M.A. and Ph.D., and taught at several universities along life’s way. His first collection of short stories was nominated for a PEN/Hemingway award and received another award. Twice nominated for the Pushcart Prize, he is the author of a textbook, a novella, four short story collections, and is Founder/Editor of Delta Poetry Review. His work appears widely in magazines, journals, and anthologies. He now lives in Sterlington, where he tinkers words into prose and poetry and essays.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.