The Louisiana Department of Education earlier this week released new data showing that in-person students significantly outperformed remote learners on the Spring 2021 LEAP Assessments.
“The data is clear that in-person instruction is far more beneficial than virtual learning options for the majority of students,” said State Superintendent Dr. Cade Brumley.
“This information should guide decisions for educators and parents moving into the new school year. It is absolutely critical that we keep our students in the classroom for this upcoming year while mitigating the spread of Covid-19.”
For grades 3-8, the rate of students who scored Mastery or above on ELA and Math assessments was 15% higher for students who were in-person for the entirety of the year versus those who were virtual for the entire year. Also, students who were virtual for the entire year had an 11% greater rate of Unsatisfactory scores than students who were in-person for the entire year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.