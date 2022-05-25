The state Department of Education may have violated a provision of the Louisiana Administrative Code by paying hundreds of thousands of dollars in two emergency contracts, the state Legislative Auditor’s office says.
In a report released earlier this week, state Legislative Auditor Michael Waguespack found that DOE paid $486,050 on two emergency contracts without first obtaining approval from the state Board of Elementary and Secondary Education.
“The Louisiana Administrative Code requires that professional and consulting service contracts recommended by the Superintendent of Education at, or above, a certain amount (currently $50,000) be approved by BESE,” stated the report.
In response to the finding, state Superintendent of Education Cade Brumley pointed out there was no misappropriation of state funds by DOE.
“This was a paramount finding as such nefarious activities would not be tolerated at my agency and would have prompted me to take swift action against those involved,” Brumley said.
The report noted that several media outlets reported in November 2021 that DOE had entered into two separate “no bid” contracts with Invicta Consulting LLC between September and October 2021.
“According to these media reports, one contract was approved by BESE in October 2021; however, the second contract was in effect for nearly two months before then BESE President Sandy Holloway was made aware of the contract,” stated the report. “One November 11, 2021, Ms. Holloway requested, in writing, that the Louisiana Legislative Auditor (LLA) audit all DOE emergency contracts, issued under (an executive order).”
The report listed all procedures performed during the audit process including interviewing DOE and BESE employees and officials; interviewing other persons; examining selected DOE and BESE documents and records; gathering and examining external parties documents and record; and reviewing applicable state laws and regulations.
The report stated that the Louisiana Procurement Code does not require a competitive process for professional service contracts, but does require one for consulting services costing $75,000 or more.
After a review of 62 contracts and contracts amendments, the Legislative Auditor found 21 contracts exceeding $50,000 as well as 21 contracts less than $50,000. Auditors also found 20 amendments to contracts.
“During our review, we found that DOE issued payments totaling $486,050 to two different contractors for contracts (one professional services contract and one consulting services contract) that were not approved by BESE before contract payments were made,” stated the report.
The emergency contracts were made with Postlethwaite & Netterville and Invicta Consulting LLC.
According to the report, DOE’s legal counsel told the Legislative Auditor that the state superintendent did not need BESE’s approval to enter into emergency contracts in light of Edwards’s executive orders.
“Governor John Bel Edwards’s Gubernatorial COVID-19 Emergency Proclamation authorized the State Superintendent of Education to enter into contracts for goods and services without strict compliance with the procurement laws, rules, and regulations, when such contracts are necessary to respond to the COVID-19 emergency,” stated the report. “Therefore, LDOE entering into COVID-19 related emergency contracts for services necessary to respond to the COVID-19 emergency without prior approval from BESE is lawful and proper.
Additionally, the Executive Counsel stated that DOE was transparent with BESE in the handling of emergency contracts since the beginning of the Governor’s proclamation, and at no point was DOE informed by BESE that the emergency contracts were not being handled correctly.”
The Legislative Auditor recommended DOE work with BESE to write policies and procedures to ensure that DOE obtains BESE’s approval, according to Louisiana Administrative Code, prior to issuance of payments to contractors.
“These policies and procedures should address periods of non-emergency and periods of emergency during when the Louisiana Procurement Code has been suspended,” stated the report.
“Further, these policies and procedures should clearly define the circumstances under which BESE’s approval is necessary and when contracts are binding and payments can made be made to contractors.”
In response to the finding, Brumley explained the practice—of issuing payments on COVID-19 related emergency contracts over $50,000 without approval by BESE—was implemented before his administration.
“We continued this established practice throughout the pandemic while always disclosing these emergency contracts at subsequent Board meetings,” Brumley said. “In fact, for nearly two years, not a single member of the State Board questioned this standard practice or asked LDOE to alter its standard practice.”
Brumley disputed the sole finding by the LLA, that the DOE issuance of payments on two COVID-19 related emergency contracts in excess of $50,000 violated the Louisiana Administrative Code.
“The core purpose of the Governor’s Emergency Proclamation was to remove barriers that prevented the procurement of any good or services necessary to respond to the COVID-19 emergency,” Brumley said. “Our actions fell directly in line with that intent. Further, the Louisiana Office of State Procurement (OSP), whose duty is to ensure that state contracts are conducted legally and ethically across agencies, processed these contracts without delay under the Governor’s Proclamation. If OSP had any concerns, they would have flagged them at the time.”
Brumley concluded by promising to implement all recommendations made by LLA.
“I believe it would be appropriate for LDOE and BESE to develop formal, codified procedures for contracting during future emergency proclamations,” Brumley said. “This will remove any gray area as the administration and Board move forward. I will always go above and beyond to honor the public dollar as evidenced by my long history of sound fiscal management.”
