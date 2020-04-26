The state Department of Education recently released guidance to school systems on how to award course credit and determine grade-level promotion for students in Kindergarten through Grade 11.
The department issued the guidance in light of Gov. John Bel Edwards' proclamation to close school facilities to students for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year to curb the spread of COVID-19.
The new guidance builds on instructions provided to school systems earlier this month on how to ensure high school seniors who were on track to graduate this spring can still do so on-time and without penalty.
In addition, the Department also released updates to its suite of continuous learning resources, including case studies spotlighting two Louisiana school systems successfully engaging students in high-tech and low-tech ways; shared information and resources on discounted technology and broadband for continuous learning; and outlined what should be expected in the future.
"Louisiana believes those closest to children - parents and teachers - are best positioned to make decisions about their child's unique learning needs," said Acting State Superintendent Beth Scioneaux. "The Department has provided information and resources to guide that decision-making process, and it is committed to continuing to do so to ensure every child is academically engaged for the remainder of this school year and fully prepared for the next school year."
Promotion and retention in grades K-8 are local decisions based on evidence of student learning throughout the school year. Performance on classroom assignments, course grades, and any benchmark assessments are examples of items school systems can use when making a local decision.
School systems should determine if students have demonstrated proficiency in the grade-level content and/or courses to award high school credit. If it is determined that they have not, schools can provide options that can help students meet credit requirements via distance learning options, online coursework, written work packets, project-based learning portfolios, or work-based learning.
School systems should complete the Individual Graduation Planning and scheduling process, to the extent possible, before the end of the current school year. Graduation planning starts in the 8th grade. Each student's plan lists the courses the student will take in subsequent years and identify the diploma path they choose in 10th grade. The plan is reviewed and updated annually.
School systems should maintain close communication with parents. School systems should work with parents to determine how best to have conversations about promotion, retention and intervention decisions using safe social distancing practices.
