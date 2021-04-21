In spite of West Monroe officials’ pledges to develop a voting method ensuring the election of a black candidate, the Justice Department filed a voting rights lawsuit against the city last week.
According to the government, the city’s current method of electing five people, at large, to the West Monroe Board of Aldermen dilutes the voting strength of black citizens.
In the city’s current at-large contest, the top five vote-getters are elected to the Board of Aldermen.
That system isn’t consistent with the Voting Rights Act, according to the Justice Department.
“We join the Civil Rights Division in bringing this important lawsuit under the Voting Rights Act and appreciate that the city of West Monroe has worked with the Justice Department to adopt a solution that brings about fair representation,” said acting U.S. Attorney Alexander Van Hook of the Western District of Louisiana.
The West Monroe Board of Aldermen voted at its April 13 meeting to develop a mixed method election plan eliminating its current election method. Instead, the Board of Aldermen proposed electing two at-large aldermen while electing three people from single-member districts.
The Justice Department filed its lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Western District on April 14. The Department’s complaint alleges that the current method of electing the West Monroe Board of Aldermen results in black citizens in West Monroe having less opportunity than white citizens to participate in the political process and to elect candidates of their choice, in violation of Section 2 of the Voting Rights Act.
On April 16, the city and the government announced they had entered into a proposed consent decree to settle the lawsuit.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and members of the Board of Aldermen defended the current voting method, claiming it allowed “activities and construction projects to be focused in specific areas based solely on the needs of the city as a whole, without competition among districts as to their location.”
Mitchell and aldermen, however, conceded the Voting Rights Act took precedence.
“The Voting Rights Act remains a vital tool to ensure that underrepresented citizens have a fair chance to choose their representatives,” said Principal Deputy Assistant Attorney General Pamela S. Karlan for the Justice Department’s Civil Rights Division.
“We appreciate that the City of West Monroe has worked diligently and cooperatively with the Department to adopt a solution that provides all the City’s citizens with an equal opportunity to participate in the political process and elect aldermen of their choice.”
According to the Justice Department’s lawsuit, the number of white voters in the city voted together as a bloc in a way that prevented the election of any candidate preferred by black voters.
Although black residents comprise nearly 30 percent of the electorate, no black candidate has ever been elected to the West Monroe Board of Aldermen. The complaint does not allege that the current method of election was adopted or maintained with discriminatory intent.
In addition, the Justice Department’s lawsuit stated that West Monroe and Ouachita Parish had a “history of official discrimination” affecting black citizens’ rights to register and vote.
“The Black population of West Monroe continues to suffer from the effects of discrimination in education, policing, and employment, including municipal employment,” stated the Justice Department’s lawsuit. “Significant socioeconomic disparities exist between White and Black residents of West Monroe. These disparities hinder the ability of Black residents to participate effectively in the political process.”
Once the new voting method proposal is approved by the U.S. Department of Justice, it will take effect in the next municipal election cycle which is set to take place on March 26, 2022.
Later this year, registered voters should expect to receive information from the city about their new voting district, voting location and other information pertaining to the election.
The city is working with North Delta Planning Group to conduct the mapping of the single-member districts.
The city and Justice Department have been working together to address this matter since the government first gave notice of its intent to file suit on March 4.
