The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development is considering a project to remove access to Interstate 20 from two existing on-ramps in Monroe.
The proposed project would close entrance to the I-20 westbound on-ramp at Calypso Street and the I-20 eastbound on-ramp at Layton Avenue.
The ramp closures would include the installation of barrier curb, sodding, and sidewalk construction.
Concrete barriers would be installed to physically prohibit access to I-20.
The interstate would be re-striped adjacent to the merge points to eliminate the connection.
The purpose of the project is to re-route traffic to adjacent ramps that provide greater acceleration lengths for traffic entering I-20.
A virtual public meeting was held last week.
DOTD officials say that I-20 would “continue to be easily accessed via nearby on-ramps should the proposed ramps be closed as part of this project.”
The off-ramps at Calypso Street and Layton Avenue also would remain open, according to DOTD.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.