A federal judge in Louisiana has blocked President Joe Biden administration’s vaccine and mask mandate at Head Start preschools, granting a preliminary injunction for the 24 states involved in the lawsuit.
The mandate was set to begin on Jan. 31. In his ruling, U.S. District Judge Terry A. Doughty said that the injunction will remain in effect until the case is settled.
“This issue will certainly be decided by a higher court than this one,” Doughty wrote. “This issue is important. The separation of powers has never been so thin.
“Because the Plaintiff States have satisfied all four elements required for a PI to issue, a PI (preliminary injunction) should issue against the Agency Defendants enjoining and restraining the Agency Defendants from implementing the Head Start Mandate.”
Head Start provides childcare and early learning services for infants, toddlers and preschool-aged children of low-income families at no cost. The administration had mandated vaccines for program staff, volunteers and contractors, as well as masks for children age two-years and older.
Defendants in the lawsuit included the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Administration for Children and Families, which were attempting to make toddlers wear masks and require staff and volunteers to be vaccinated against COVID-19 by Jan. 31.“This latest attempt by the Biden administration to centrally plan the daily lives of Americans in the name of mitigating COVID-19 is perhaps the most absurd so far,” Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt said.
“The federal government simply has no legal authority to order two-year-olds to wear masks all day at preschool.”
States involved in the suit where the mandate will now be blocked are: Louisiana, Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Kentucky, Mississippi, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, Oklahoma, South Carolina, South Dakota, Tennessee, Utah, West Virginia and Wyoming.
HHS published an interim final rule Nov. 30 in the Federal Register that added the COVID-19 vaccine and mask provisions to Head Start’s “performance standards.” An HHS statement said the measures were essential to returning fully to in-person services.
“The purpose … is to protect the health and safety of Head Start staff, children and families; to mitigate the spread of the virus … and to help more programs and early childhood centers safely remain open,” the statement said.Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry led a 24-state coalition against the mandate. The lawsuit alleged federal overreach as well as violations of the Administrative Procedures Act’s public comment requirement, the Congressional Review Act, the 10th Amendment and the Treasury and General Government Appropriations Act.
Landry has also sued the Biden administration over vaccine mandates affecting federal contractors and large employers. If the administration appeals the Head Start ruling, the 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals would hear the case.
Notably, the 5th Circuit issued a nationwide injunction against Biden’s Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s (OSHA) vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees. The injunction was dissolved by the 6th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals and the U.S. Supreme Court is currently considering the case.
William Patrick, with Center Square, contributed to this news report.
