After being involved in a prior crash, a Downsville man was killed Dec. 6 after being struck by a vehicle on Interstate 20.
Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a crash on Interstate 20, near the Choudrant exit.
The preliminary investigation revealed a 2003 Chevrolet pickup, driven by 49-year-old Chance Perkins of Downsville, was traveling east on I-20, when his vehicle struck the rear of an 18-wheeler.
After impact with the 18-wheeler, Perkins got out of his vehicle and was struck by another vehicle that was traveling east on I-20.
Perkins was transported to a local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
The crash remains under investigation.
Pedestrians and motorists are urged to remain vigilant while on area roadways and pay close attention to their surroundings. Crashes involving pedestrians can often be avoided by following basic safety guidelines.
In 2019, Troop F has investigated 36 fatal crashes resulting in 41 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.