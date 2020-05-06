The city of West Monroe’s downtown area is now a Main Street community, a designation that could free up resources to attract businesses and jobs.
The Main Street designation also is key to downtown revitalization efforts, city officials say.
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell and several others involved in the revitalization of downtown West Monroe unveiled the new designation Tuesday at a news conference in Alley Park.
Since she took office, Mitchell has spearheaded a move to revitalize the city’s downtown area, including the design of a master plan calling for major changes to roads, sidewalks, utilities and recreational spaces in the downtown area.
“It’s all part of it,” said Mitchell of the new designation. “It’s the driving mechanism for more growth in our downtown.”
In past years, the national Main Street program included grant funding for communities with the designation. Such grant funding was no longer available for any projects beyond façade improvements, but the designation would help the city in its applications for other grants, according to Mitchell.
The city’s downtown manager, Adrienne Wells, said the designation also would unlock certain resources for the city as it revitalized and expanded the downtown area.
There are 34 other Main Street communities across the state.
Karen Laban, who is the president of the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group, pointed out the group’s recent accomplishments: the provision of flowers, benches, public art like murals, and Alley Park.
Speaking to the Downtown West Monroe Revitalization Group, Mitchell said, “Your work is apparent. Look what it brought to us today.”
Alana Cooper, president of the Monroe-West Monroe Convention & Visitors Bureau, said people traveling to the area for sporting events or conferences wanted to eat and, more importantly, shop.
“This is one of those destinations,” said Cooper, pointing to Antique Alley.
Lila Strode, president of the West Monroe-West Ouachita Chamber, commended Mitchell and her administration for achieving the designation.
“The city works diligently to equip landowners and merchants with the tools they need to revitalize their historic buildings and make it the economic and cultural heart of their community once again,” Strode said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.