A project installing a reinforced concrete box culvert to fill a ditch along Interstate 20 Frontage Road near the Ike Hamilton Expo Center in West Monroe benefited from a Delta Regional Authority, or DRA, grant of $336,884.
“DRA’s mission is to support economic development by making investments into the physical infrastructure and human capital of the Delta region,” said DRA Federal Co-Chairman Chris Caldwell. “These investments will provide much needed improvements to water and sewer systems to provide greater economic opportunities for Louisiana residents and businesses.”
Funding for these projects is provided by the HYPERLINK “https://campaign.younger-associates.com/t/d-l-xthphl-jkjrhjudl-i/” \n _blankCommunity Infrastructure Fund, DRA’s secondary grant program that makes strategic investments into projects supporting basic public infrastructure, transportation improvements, and flood control. DRA coordinates directly with the Office of the Governor for the State of Louisiana and seven local development districts in the state for program funding implementation.
“This funding is representative of a national effort to upgrade infrastructure, especially water systems, in rural communities. These enhancements allow these areas to attract business and hire more Louisiana workers,” said U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-LA).
The drainage improvement project in West Monroe is expected to improve drainage and eliminate erosion around the city’s commercial park, of which the Ike is an anchor attraction.
Other DRA projects were awarded in Colfax and Montgomery.
“This grant will fund improvements to infrastructure and drainage systems for the communities in Colfax, Montgomery and West Monroe,” said U.S. Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA). “Investing in Louisiana’s infrastructure will create new jobs, improve the quality of life for hundreds of Louisiana families and bolster for local economies.”
