In partnership with the University of Louisiana-Monroe, Drax Biomass recently recognized classrooms at local schools as part of an initiative to encourage students at area elementary schools.
A different class each month will be awarded ‘Classroom of the Month’ and will receive a visit from ULM representatives to reward the pupils for their hard work and show them some of the options available in their hometown as they advance through school.
October’s Classroom of the Month was awarded to third-grade pupils at Sallie Humble Elementary School for adjusting so well to their first year in the Upper Elementary School and for keeping a positive attitude throughout the Covid-19 pandemic.
Their teacher Kennedy Heisler, who nominated them, said: “I thought my class deserved this because they are so hard-working and dedicated and are always smiling even on the difficult days. This is a really nice reward for all of their efforts and a great opportunity for the children to see just what they can achieve in the long-term. I hope it will inspire them to start thinking about their future and consider college as a potential pathway.”
Due to Covid restrictions, in-person tours of the University have not been able to go ahead yet, however it is hoped that these will take place early next year. In the meantime, Drax Biomass has arranged for representatives from the University’s athletics department to visit the schools to talk to the students, raise awareness of the college and answer any questions they might have. The students also receive two tickets each to a Warhawk football game and meet Ace, the team mascot.
Drew Bellipanni, Partnership Services Co-ordinator at ULM, said: “This program is a chance to give back to our local schools and teachers who have worked hard throughout the pandemic to continue teaching our children. We hope Classroom of the Month will motivate students to continue studying as well as see what college has to offer.”
Executive Vice President of Drax’s Pellet Operations, Matt White, said: “It’s so important that the next generation has equal access to education. Even though these children are in the early stages of their school careers, we hope this program will inspire them by showing them what opportunities are available to them in the future.”
Drax Biomass is committed to supporting the communities local to its operations through a variety of measures that include sponsoring educational programs and providing financial support in times of crisis, including during the Covid-19 pandemic and recent natural disasters such as Hurricane Ida.
(0) comments
