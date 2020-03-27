Associated British Ports (ABP) and Drax received and unloaded the largest shipment of sustainable biomass to arrive at the Port of Immingham in the UK’s Humber region earlier this week, marking an important milestone for the port and the energy company.
The Zheng Zhi bulk carrier vessel transported 63,907 tonnes of Drax’s sustainable biomass from the US port of Baton Rouge in Louisiana. The consignment supplies Drax Power Station with enough fuel to generate electricity for 1.3 million homes.
The vessel berthed at Humber International Terminal in the port of Immingham – ABP’s largest terminal, on Friday March 13.
Simon Bird, Director of ABP Humber, said: “Our colleagues here on the Humber are working hard to keep our homes powered, our stores stocked and keeping Britain trading. A huge thank you is deserved for all those working through this time. ABP is working around the clock to ensure the wellbeing of employees and customers and the safe continuation of operations.”
Andy Koss Drax CEO Generation said: “Drax Power Station is critical national infrastructure at the heart of the UK’s energy system and we take this responsibility very seriously, especially now amid the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) situation. We are doing everything we can to ensure that we maintain a continuous, stable and reliable electricity supply for millions of homes and businesses in the UK.
“This shipment of sustainable biomass from our pellet mills in the US – the largest yet – highlights the critical role played by infrastructure such as the ports and rail in our supply chain.”
Over the last decade Drax has converted four of the power station’s six generating units to use sustainable biomass instead of coal. This has transformed Drax, which supplies 5% of the country’s electricity, into the country’s largest renewable power generator and the biggest decarbonisation project in Europe.
Humber International Terminal employs over 100 people and is the world’s largest biomass handling facility. The terminal is part of the Humber ports that have been working hard, 24 hours a day, in keeping Britain trading.
The Port of Immingham is a vital resource and powers one in ten homes in the U.K.
