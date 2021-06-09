Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a three-vehicle fatal crash on LA Hwy 139 just south of LA Hwy 134 on June 7 around 6 p.m. that claimed the life of 74-year-old Thomas Deaton Jr. of Danielsville, GA.
The initial investigation revealed a 2003 GMC Sonoma, driven by 35-year-old Jorge Rodriguez-Zuniga of Bastrop, was traveling northbound on LA Hwy 139.
For reasons still under investigation, Rodriguez-Zuniga crossed the center line and traveled into the path of a 2015 Yamaha motorcycle, driven by Deaton Jr.
After impact, the GMC sideswiped a 2011 Saab.
Deaton Jr., who was wearing an approved DOT helmet, was ejected from the motorcycle and pronounced at the scene. At the time of the crash, Rodriguez-Zuniga showed signs of impairment and was arrested. He was booked at Ouachita Correctional Center and charged with vehicular homicide and no driver’s license.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis. The crash remains under investigation.
