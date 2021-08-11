Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a single-vehicle fatal crash on Stevenson Road, just west of LA Hwy 142, before 3:30 p.m. on Aug. 8 that claimed the life of 17-year-old Wesley Clay of Bastrop.
The initial investigation revealed a 2007 Ford Ranger, driven by Clay, was traveling eastbound on Stevenson Road around a slight left hand curve. For reasons still under investigation, the vehicle traveled off the road and through a ditch where it began to rollover.
Clay, who was unrestrained, was ejected and pronounced dead on the scene. An unrestrained passenger inside the vehicle was also ejected and airlifted to a hospital with serious injuries.
This crash remains under investigation. Toxicology samples were obtained and will be submitted for analysis.
Buckling up is the most effective way to protect yourself during a vehicle crash. Failure to take a few seconds to buckle up can have devastating consequences. Louisiana law requires every person in a vehicle, regardless of seating position, to be properly restrained day or night.
