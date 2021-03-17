Louisiana State Police Troop F responded to a fatal crash on Louisiana Highway 2 east of Scott’s Hideaway Road on March 14 shortly after 3:00 a.m. that killed 52-year-old Brian Ardoin of Bernice.
The initial investigation revealed a Ford pickup truck, driven by Ardoin, was traveling westbound on Louisiana Highway 2. For reasons still under investigation, Ardoin’s vehicle traveled off the highway and crashed into Lake D’Arbonne, submerging the truck.
Ardoin, who was unrestrained, sustained fatal injuries and was pronounced dead. Ardoin’s passenger, who was also unrestrained, sustained moderate injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Impairment on the part of Ardoin is a suspected factor in this crash.
A toxicology sample was obtained and submitted for analysis.
This crash remains under investigation.
In 2021, Troop F has investigated 11 fatal crashes resulting in 14 deaths.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.