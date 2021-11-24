The Morehouse Parish Police Jury agreed earlier this month to provide dumpsters for public use at a two-day event beginning on Saturday.
During its regular meeting on Nov. 8, the Police Jury approved a request from Morehouse Parish School Board member Tab Wilkerson that three dumpsters be made available, for free, at the Solid Waste Department.
The dumpsters will remain there for two days.
Residents can haul their garbage to the Solid Waste Department on Saturday, Nov. 27 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 28 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at no cost.
There will also be two dumpsters placed at the old high school in Mer Rouge for the same days and hours.
Parish employees were asked to volunteer to work the free dumpster event.
“The free dumpsters event being funded by the Morehouse Parish Solid Waste Department of the Morehouse Parish Police Jury is a major step in helping the Morehouse Parish residents improve the environmental appearance and image of our parish,” said Vicki Carpenter, with Keep Morehouse Beautiful.
In other business, the Police Jury learned that none of its major funds have exceeded their budget for the 2021 fiscal year, according to Laura Hartt, a certified public accountant.
Hartt is expected to present the Police Jury’s 2022 budget for adoption during the Police Jury’s December meeting.
