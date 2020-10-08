Superintendent Don Coker announced Thursday that Ouachita Parish Schools will close at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, October 9, 2020 in order to get students and employees home safely prior to the inclement weather expected in our area with Hurricane Delta.
Classes will resume on October 14th following Fall Break.
