Early voting for the Nov. 3 presidential general election and congressional primary election begins Friday and will continue until Oct. 27, except on Sundays, from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Early voting will be conducted at the Registrar of Voters office in the Ouachita Parish Health Unit building on DeSiard Street in Monroe as well as at the West Ouachita Senior Center on North 7th Street in West Monroe.
Local races include those for district attorney, city marshal’s offices in West Monroe and Monroe as well as a handful of judicial races at the Fourth Judicial District Court.
Races for Public Service Commissioner District 5 and the Louisiana Supreme Court District 4 also are on the ballot.
In addition to voting for the next president, Ouachita Parish voters will cast ballots in the U.S. Senate race and the 5th District Congressional race.
Races for Public Service Commissioner District 5 and the Louisiana Supreme Court District 4 also are on the ballot.
Coverage of these races featuring interviews with the candidates is published in this week’s issue of The Ouachita Citizen with full stories published online at ouachitacitizen.com
There are seven Constitutional amendments on the ballot as well. Visit ouachitacitizen.com for the newspaper’s editorial and recommendations for voting on the Constitutional amendments.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.