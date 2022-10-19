Early voting for the Nov. 8 primary election begins Oct. 25, with Ouachita Parish ballots including legislative races, school board races, a mayoral race and several constitutional amendments.
Early voting will be conducted from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day from Oct. 25 to Nov. 1, excluding Sundays.
Voters may vote early at the Registrar of Voters office in the Ouachita Parish Health Unit building on DeSiard Street in Monroe or at the West Ouachita Senior Center on North 7th Street in West Monroe.
OPSB RACE
Ouachita Parish voters will decide races for Ouachita Parish School Board in several districts, with only two members — School Board President Jerry Hicks and School Board member Harold McCoy — running unopposed.
The candidates for OPSB include School Board member Tommy Comeaux, a Republican, and Karla Bendily, a Republican, in District A; School Board member Shere May, a Republican, and Aaron Hoyle, a Republican, in District B; Michael Batey, a Republican, and Samantha Fowler, a Republican, in District C; School Board member Dabo Graves, a Republican, and Thomas Ngar, a Democrat, in District F; and Reginald Fontana II, a Republican, and School Board Vice President Greg Manley, a Republican, in District G.
MCSB RACE
Meanwhile, most candidates for Monroe City School Board are running uncontested, with only two incumbents drawing challengers.
Candidates for MCSB include School Board member Daryll Berry, a Democrat, and Deborah Smith, a Democrat, in District 4; and School Board member Sharon Neal-Greer, a Democrat, and Brenda Shelling, a Democrat, in District 7.
STERLINGTON MAYOR RACE
Voters in Sterlington will decide the town’s a race between mayoral candidates, including current mayor Caesar Velasquez who is seeking re-election.
Velasquez’s opponents are Lucia “Lucy” Holtzclaw, a Republican from Sterlington, and Sterlington Town Councilman Matt Talbert, also a Republican from Sterlington.
HOUSE RACE
U.S. Rep. Julia Letlow, a Republican from Rayville, is seeking election to a second term. She was first elected in 2021.
Five candidates challenged Letlow, including Oscar “Omar” Dantzler, a Democrat from Hammond; Allen Guillory, a Republican from Lawtell; Walter Huff, a Democrat from Monroe; and Hunter Pullen, a Republican from West Monroe.
SENATE RACE
Meanwhile, U.S. Sen. John Kennedy is seeking election to a second term. Kennedy, a Republican from Baton Rouge, drew 12 opponents.
Kennedy’s 12 opponents include Beryl Billiot, a no-party candidate from Kentwood; Gary Chambers Jr., a Democrat from Baton Rouge; Devin Graham, a Republican from Gonzales; “Xan” John, a no-party candidate from Lafayette; W. Thomas La Fontaine Olson, a no-party candidate from New Orleans; Bradley McMorris, an Independent from Livingston; “Vinny” Mendoza, a Democrat from Ponchatoula; “Luke” Mixon, a Democrat from Bunkie; Salvador Rodriguez, a Democrat from Tangipahoa; Aaron Sigler, a Libertarian from Hammond; Syrita Steib, a Democrat from Metarie; and Thomas Wenn, an unidentified party candidate from Amite.
CONSTITUTIONAL
AMENDMENTS
Voters will consider eight proposed amendments to the state Constitution. The Ouachita Citizen published a guide to the Constitutional Amendments on Page 4A of this week’s issue.
The amendments are reprinted in full below:
Amendment No. 1: Do you support an amendment to increase to 65 percent the cap on the amount of monies in certain state funds that may be invested in stocks?
Amendment No. 2: Do you support an amendment to expand certain property tax exemptions for property on which the homestead exemption is claimed for certain veterans with disabilities?
Amendment No. 3: Do you support an amendment to allow classified civil service employees to support the election to public office of members of their own families?
Amendment No. 4: Do you support an amendment to allow local governments to waive water charges that are the result of damage to the water system not caused by the customer?
Amendment No. 5: Do you support an amendment to allow the levying of a lower millage rate by a local taxing authority while maintaining the authority’s ability to adjust to the current authorized millage rate?
Amendment No. 6: Do you support an amendment to limit the amount of an increase in the assessed value of residential property subject to the homestead exemption in Orleans Parish following reappraisal at ten percent of the property’s assessed value in the previous year?
Amendment No. 7: Do you support an amendment to prohibit the use of involuntary servitude except as it applies to the otherwise lawful administration of criminal justice?
Amendment No. 8: Do you support an amendment to remove the requirement that homeowners who are permanently totally disabled must annually re-certify their income to keep their special assessment level on their residences for property tax purposes?
