Early voting for the Nov. 16 general election begins Saturday, Nov. 2, and will continue through Saturday, Nov. 9.
Elections on the Nov. 16 ballot include run-offs for governor, secretary of state, races for the state Senate and state House of Representatives, the Ouachita Parish Police Jury and Ouachita Parish Clerk of Court.
In Monroe, early voting will be conducted at the Registrar of Voters’ office at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit building on DeSiard Street from Nov. 2-9 (except on Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In West Monroe, early voting will be conducted at the West Ouachita Senior Center on North 7th Street from Nov. 2-9 (except on Sunday, Nov. 3) from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.
In the governor’s race, Gov. John Bel Edwards, a Democrat, will face Baton Rouge businessman Eddie Rispone, a Republican.
The only other statewide race on the ballot is for Secretary of State.
Secretary of State Kyle Ardoin, a Republican, will face Gwen Collins-Greenup, a Democrat.
The Clerk of Court’s race is the only parish-wide election on the ballot. In the Clerk of Court’s race, Deputy Clerk Dana Benson, an independent, faces Sen. Mike Walsworth, R-West Monroe. During the primary, Benson gathered 36 percent of the vote while Walsworth collected 48 percent of the vote.
In the race for the state Senate’s 35th District, Sen. Jim Fannin, the incumbent, will face Rep. Jay Morris.
During the primary, Fannin, R-Jonesboro, received 39 percent of the vote. Morris, R-Monroe, recorded 36 percent of the vote. Another Republican, Matt Parker, ran third in the primary.
In the race for the 15th District of the House of Representatives, Foy Gadberry and Justin Tidwell are in the run-off. Gadberry received 38 percent of the vote in the primary election while Tidwell received 30 percent of the vote in a field including two other candidates.
In the race for the District F office of the Police Jury, Lonnie Hudson and Roland Edwards will meet in a run-off election.
Hudson gathered 27 percent of the vote while Edwards received 20 percent of the vote.
