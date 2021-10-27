Early voting for the Nov. 13 primary election begins Saturday, offering voters an advance opportunity to cast their ballots in elections for a millage supporting the parish prison, a legislative race and several constitutional amendments.
Early voting will last until Nov. 6, except on Sunday, Oct. 31, from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. each day.
Early voting will be conducted at the Registrar of Voters office in the Ouachita Parish Health Unit building on DeSiard Street in Monroe as well as at the West Ouachita Senior Center on North 7th Street in West Monroe.
OCC MILLAGE
In Ouachita Parish, voters will entertain a 9.2-mill property tax supporting the operations of Ouachita Correctional Center on U.S. Hwy 165 South as well as the maintenance of prisoners at the prison.
Ouachita Parish Sheriff Jay Russell operates the parish prison in conjunction with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury.
According to the proposition, voters will consider authorizing the Police Jury to levy the millage for a five-year term ending in 2026.
“This is a straight renewal,” said Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “It’s not a new tax. It’s at the same rate it has been since, I believe, 2009. We’re not asking for a dime more.”
Smiley said the millage was important for public safety and economic development. The prison houses nearly 1,000 inmates on any given day.
“We’ve got to have the jail here in order to keep our citizens safe,” Smiley said. “When businesses come here, they want to know about public safety in the area. It’s a necessity for a parish of our size.”
Smiley thanked Russell’s office for managing the prison efficiently, especially in light of recent financial challenges.
“As everybody knows, in the post-COVID area, the price of everything has gone up, whether that is the price of clothing, food, electricity,” Smiley said. “The price of everything has increased. For us to be able to use the same millage for the next five years is an example of the best stewardship of the taxpayers’ dollars.”
HOUSE RACE
Voters in the state House of Representatives’ District 16 will consider the candidacy of three people vying to succeed Fred Jones, who was elected earlier this year to Fourth Judicial District Court.
The three candidates include Charles Bradford, a Democrat from Bastrop; Adrian Fisher, a Democrat from Monroe; and Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin, a Democrat from Monroe.
In an interview with The Ouachita Citizen, Bradford described himself as a businessman and longtime politician who believed in fairness and could work across party lines.
“One of my strong points, if elected, will be filing legislation to reform the community,” Bradford said.
When asked to elaborate on the meaning of “community reform,” Bradford said, “You’ve never heard community reform before. They talk about police reform. But we need to take a look at our communities first. Our communities, people of color, are scared of the police. They used to not be afraid because the police were part of the community.”
When asked what kind of legislation he wanted to file, Bradford said, “We can’t keep locking up people of color.”
Calvin said she sought the office because she and her team “have been a constant fixture in the community and we have been doing the work already.”
“Having 18 years of experience in public service which includes government and legislative affairs, I have the experience because I have worked at the state capitol as well as on Capitol Hill,” Calvin said. “The people of District 16 are hungry for change and that change can’t be bought; it comes from the ground up.”
Concerning possible legislation she might pursue, if elected, Calvin said she hoped to champion health care, better wages and jobs, education, criminal justice reform, and infrastructure improvements.
“I fought for the teacher pay wage which was the first teacher pay raise that was granted in ten years not just for teachers but for all educational employees,” Calvin said.
Fisher, who noted he was a pro-life candidate, claimed he was the best candidate for the office because he had “real work experience.”
“I helped create jobs in our area,” Fisher said. “I have three businesses in the district. I employ over 100 people in this district. As a businessman, I understand the effect of legislation on businesses.
“I know how to create jobs, and I think I have the right temperament to work with other individuals, regardless of parties, to benefit our district.”
Fisher said legislation he might propose, if elected, would seek to expand voting rights for all individuals.
“I do want to strengthen voting rights for all people so we do not disenfranchise any individuals,” Fisher said. “I want voting to be made easier.”
AMENDMENTS
Meanwhile, Ouachita Parish voters also will consider four proposed amendments to the state Constitution.
The amendments are reprinted in full below:
Amendment No. 1: Do you support an amendment to increase the amount of allowable deficit reductions to statutory dedications and constitutionally protected funds from five percent to ten percent? (Amends Article VII, Section 10(F)(2)(a) and (b))
Amendment No. 2: Do you support an amendment to allow levee districts created after January 1, 2006, and before October 9, 2021, whose electors approve the amendment to levy an annual tax not to exceed five mills for the purpose of constructing and maintaining levees, levee drainage, flood protection, and hurricane flood protection? (Amends Article VI, Section 39)
Amendment No. 3: Do you support an amendment to lower the maximum allowable rate of individual income tax and to authorize the legislature to provide by law for a deduction for federal income taxes paid? (Amends Article VII, Section 4(A))
Amendment No. 4: Do you support an amendment to authorize the legislature to provide for the streamlined electronic filing, electronic remittance, and the collection of sales and use taxes levied within the state by the State and Local Streamlined Sales and Use Tax Commission and to provide for the funding, duties, and responsibilities of the commission? (Adds Article VII, Section 3.1)
