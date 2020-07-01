Nearly 6,900 people have participated in early voting for the July 11 municipal primary and presidential preference primary elections as of Tuesday, the parish registrar said.
Early voting ends Saturday at 6 p.m.
Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters Christa Medaries told The Ouachita Citizen on Tuesday that 6,875 people in the parish had voted early, including 4,776 in-person votes and 2,099 mail-in ballots.
Of that total, some 4,300 voters in Monroe had participated in early voting.
In Monroe, Mayor Jamie Mayo, a Democrat, is seeking re-election and faces four challengers. He has served as mayor since 2001.
Beyond Mayo, mayoral candidates include community activist Marie Brown, a Democrat; local businessman Friday Ellis, an independent; Fredrick Louis, a Democrat; and Ronnie Scott, a Libertarian.
Voters can participate in early voting at the Ouachita Parish Health Unit on DeSiard Street in Monroe or at the West Monroe Convention Center on Ridge Avenue in West Monroe from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., according to the Ouachita Parish Registrar of Voters.
If any of the July 11 elections head to a run-off, those run-off elections will be held during the Aug. 15 general election.
In the Monroe City Council’s District 2 race, City Council member Gretchen Ezernack, a Republican, will face Jackie Slack, a Democrat and former city employee.
In the City Council’s District 3 race, City Council member Juanita Woods will face local activist Alicia “Cocoa” Calvin. Woods and Calvin are Democrats.
The four candidates for the City Council’s District 4 race include Carday Marshall Sr., Jesse Smith, Jesse Walker, and Trandon Welch. They are each Democrats.
In the City Council’s District 5 race, the five candidates are Kema Dawson, Chresancio “Chee-Chee” Jackson, Kevin Johnson, Eugene Payne Jr., and Dewayne Wooten. They are each Democrats.
Meanwhile, the candidates for Richwood’s Board of Aldermen included Eric Amaker, Wysinger Cleveland, Janice Fleming, Leola Keys, Wilbert Reed Jr., Donald Richard, and Bengie Ward. They are all Democrats.
Ernest Profit, a Republican, and Simeon Profit, an independent, also are candidates.
