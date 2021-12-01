Only some 200 people in eastern Ouachita Parish voted early for the Dec. 11 primary election to decide whether the Ouachita Parish School Board may incur $20 million in debt, state voting records show.
As of Tuesday, 189 people participated in early voting for the primary election, according to the Secretary of State’s office.
Early voting ends Saturday.
Last year, voters in the East Ouachita Parish School District approved the School Board’s request to incur $42 million in general obligation bonds. The $42-million bond issue was not enough money to pay for the School Board’s project wish list, given the rising cost of materials, school officials say.
The School Board is seeking an additional $20 million to complete all building projects, including the construction of the new Sterlington Middle School across Keystone Road from Sterlington High School.
If approved by the voters, the district’s millage would remain at 36 mills.
The East Ouachita School District currently has some $121 million in outstanding debt.
Any new general obligation bonds would raise that figure, though some old debts are expected to roll off in the coming years.
The proposition is reprinted below:
Shall East Ouachita Parish School District of the Parish of Ouachita, State of Louisiana (the “District”), incur debt and issue bonds not exceeding $20,000,000, in one or more series, to run not exceeding 20 years from date thereof, with interest at a rate not exceeding 8 percent per annum, for the purpose of acquiring and/or improving lands for building sites and playgrounds; including construction of necessary sidewalks and streets adjacent thereto; purchasing, erecting and/or improving school buildings and other school related facilities for the District, including, to the extent feasible, those specific school projects in the “Capital Improvements Plan” approved by the School Board on January 14, 2020, and acquiring the necessary equipment and furnishings therefor, title to which shall be in the public; which bonds will be general obligations of the District payable from ad valorem taxes levied and collected in the manner provided by Article VI, Section 33 of the Constitution of the State of Louisiana of 1974 and statutory authority supplemental thereto, with no estimated increase in the millage rate to be levied in the first year of issue above the 36 mills currently being levied to pay General Obligation Bonds of the District?
