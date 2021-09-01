The East Ouachita Recreation District, which also operates the Ouachita Sportsplex, posted a surplus of some $258,000 in its general fund for the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020 and recorded one finding, a recent audit shows.
Johnson, Perry, Roussell & Cuthbert LLP, a certified public accountant firm in Monroe, conducted the audit of EORD’s finances for the 2020 fiscal year.
In its general fund, EORD recorded some $2.2 million in revenues and some $1.9 million in expenditures during the fiscal year ending Dec. 31, 2020.
EORD levied a property tax of 7.43 mills to raise some $1.9 million in tax revenues for the 2020 fiscal year.
After all transfers, EORD realized a general fund surplus of $258,459.
“It’s always good to have a surplus at the end of the year, if you can,” said Gene Crain, EORD executive director.
The one finding noted by auditors pertained to one of 25 expenditures that did not have proper approval prior to payment. Auditors drew attention to the finding because such practices could result in EORD paying for unnecessary expenses.
The expenditure in question involved the monthly purchase of cleaning materials, according to Crain.
“It was an oversight on our part,” Crain said. “One of our disbursement forms did not get signed. We have checks and balances to protect us in the future.”
In recent years, EORD converted its Osterland Recreation Center into the Ouachita Sportsplex featuring eight fields in a baseball/softball complex with 2 four-field pods. Each pod has its own concession stand, restrooms and viewing deck.
“We’ve hosted numerous tournaments out here,” Crain said. “It took us a while to get here. We’re happy with the way things are going. We’re happy to be open.”
