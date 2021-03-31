I find it hard to believe that a year of closures, lockdowns, quarantines, masks, hand sanitizers, and social distancing has passed. I could continue the litany of all that we have collectively suffered in this past year, but that would be to no good purpose.
Rather, as I start planning in earnest for the celebration of the Paschal mystery (Christ’s Passion, death, Resurrection and Ascension), I am drawn to a renewed understanding of how I and so many others were able to cope with all the challenges we have endured.
The Christian faith, by its very nature, calls the believer to look beyond the situations of life, no matter how terrible, and to struggle to find God’s presence in the moment. The deeper the struggle, the more difficult the work of finding God in its midst often becomes. God is always with us, and his very presence, in itself, brings us life and gives meaning to even the most difficult situations of life. We may never understand, but at our core we are better when we experience God’s loving presence. The proof for this can be seen in the life of Christ himself.
No one could have imagined that, as the authorities of the day plotted to end the life of a preacher from Galilee, their evil plots would lead to the greatest story ever told. The eternal God, who chose to become flesh and to dwell among his people, would, through the sins of others, provide the expiation of all sins. This preacher, Jesus of Nazareth, fulfilled in his own body all that was foreshadowed in the sacrifices and rites of the Old Law. All the prophets called us to hope for what would ultimately be fulfilled in the sacrifice of Christ — a sacrifice offered once for all.
God’s love for us gives us reason to hope even in the midst of pain and suffering. God has withheld nothing, not even his only-begotten Son, to offer us hope, forgiveness, and justification. God has bathed a broken and often dark world in the light of his very presence. Sin and death entered the world because humanity misused the gift of freedom that God gave us. Our freedom to choose to love God and to follow in his ways or to choose our own selfish desires is central to what it means to be human. We can love another only if we are free to choose to love them. The same is true for our love of God. We must be free if we are to choose to love God. And God will never remove that freedom. Sacred Scripture tell us that God himself has chosen us: “But God proves his love for us in that while we were still sinners Christ died for us.” Romans 5:8 (NAB). In the death and Resurrection of Jesus Christ we hear God’s final word of hope to his creation. St. Paul tells us that, without the Resurrection, we are in fact hopeless: “[A]nd if Christ has not been raised, your faith is in vain, you are still in your sins.” 1 Corinthians 15:17 (NAB).
According to Scripture, the only hope for this world is found in the death and Resurrection of Christ. With Christ our lives have a deeper meaning, and hope is always present. Even in difficult times, we Christians know we are not alone, for we are loved — we have been chosen by God himself. Easter is a celebration of God’s love for each of us. “Save us, Savior of the world, for by your Cross and Resurrection you have set us free.” (Memorial Acclamation, Roman Missal).
