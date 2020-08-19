Voters in eastern Ouachita Parish overwhelmingly approved a proposal Saturday for the Ouachita Parish School Board to incur $42 million in bonded indebtedness for capital projects such as the construction of a new Sterlington Middle School.
The School Board plans to build a new middle school across from Sterlington High School and Sterlington Elementary School, off U.S. Hwy 165. Money incurred through the bonded indebtedness would fund the new project.
According to unofficial election results from the Secretary of State’s office, 73 percent of the vote, or 1,487 voters, approved the School Board’s bond measure, while 27 percent, or 547 voters, voted against it.
School Board President Jerry Hicks said the election outcome demonstrated the public’s confidence in the parish school system.
“We’re tremendously pleased when the public comes out and supports Ouachita Parish Schools,” Hicks said. “It shows they were ready for a new middle school.”
School Board member Greg Manley, who represents the district that includes the Sterlington schools, echoed Hicks’ remarks.
“We appreciate the support and the investment the voters have shown in our children’s future by passing this important bond issue,” Manley said. “The voters have always supported the Ouachita Parish school system and our children, and it’s a key part to our success in our local schools.”
“It’s also a great day for students in eastern Ouachita Parish,” he added.
Beyond building a new Sterlington Middle School, the School Board plans to use other proceeds from the bonds to expand and renovate other schools in eastern Ouachita Parish.
The School Board’s bond measure will be secured by a 36-mill property tax. The bond measure is not expected to increase the current property tax rate.
Meanwhile, voters in the city of Monroe’s District 4 elected Carday Marshall Sr. to serve on the Monroe City Council.
Two-hundred and ninety four voters, or 52 percent of the vote, supported Marshall, while 267 voters, or 48 percent of the vote, supported Jesse Smith.
Marshall thanked his supporters for their work during his campaign.
“I would like to thank all of the voters and those who supported me in the campaign,” Marshall said. “I look forward to working with the City Council, the mayor, and representing the constituents of District 4.”
Of his election on Saturday, Marshall said his family was relieved to conclude the campaign.
“I feel good about what’s ahead and I’m ready to work,” he said.
Marshal said cleaning up the community in District 4 was a priority.
“There are a lot of places where there is a lot of growth, trees, vacant lots, culverts that have not been taken care of,” Marshall said. “We want to make the area more vibrant.”
