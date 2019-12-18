Rep.-elect Michael Echols of Monroe was elected secretary of the Republican Delegation in the state House of Representatives.
Echols garnered the leadership post last week when Republican lawmakers who were elected in the fall elections met in Baton Rouge to choose delegation officers for the term that begins in January.
“I’m honored to be elected to serve as the secretary for the House Republican Delegation,” Echols said. “I look forward to working with the new executive leadership team as we work to help take Louisiana in a positive direction.”
House Republicans also elected Rep. Blake Miguez of New Iberia as chairman of the delegation. Rep. Mark Wright of Covington was elected vice chairman and Rep. Rick Edmonds of Baton Rouge was elected treasurer.
The Republican Delegation endorsed Rep. Sherman Mack of Albany for Speaker of the House of Representatives. Mack is opposing Rep. Clay Schexnayder, R-Gonzales, for the Speaker post.
Echols was elected representative without opposition in House District 14. He will succeed Rep. Jay Morris, R-Monroe, who was elected to the state Senate in District 35.
State lawmakers will take their oaths of office on Jan. 13.
