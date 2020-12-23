State Rep. Michael Echols was recently appointed to serve on the state Medicaid Estimating Conference on behalf of Rep. Larry Bagley, chairman of the House Committee on Health and Welfare.
The Medicaid Estimating Conference develops the official forecast of the Medicaid program for the purposes of budget development and enactment each fiscal year. This group also develops the five-year baseline budget projection relative to the Medicaid program. A two-thirds vote of the principals is needed in order to adopt the official forecast.
