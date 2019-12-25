Monroe City Councilman Michael Echols says he will wait until qualifying for the spring municipal election is completed before recommending an interim council member to complete his unexpired term.
Echols, who was elected to the state House of Representatives earlier this year, will be sworn in as House District 14’s representative on Jan. 13, 2020.
The Monroe City Council’s regular meeting Monday night marked Echols’ last meeting as a member of the City Council.
“Today is my last official night at the City Council,” Echols said. “It’s been an honor to serve alongside each and every one of you.”
Echols’ term concludes June 30. In light of Echols’ early resignation, the City Council is expected to appoint an interim member of the City Council.
Echols told The Ouachita Citizen he had a list of several people he would consider recommending to the City Council to appoint.
“Whether or not the City Council honors that recommendation I don’t know, though the tradition has always been to honor that recommendation,” Echols said.
Echols said he does not plan to recommend anyone who qualifies as a candidate in the race, which is why he will wait until qualifying ends.
The municipal primary election will take place April 4. Qualifying will take place from Jan. 8 to Jan. 10.
“I would not recommend anyone who would run for the seat, if there is a contested race,” Echols said. “I want it to be a very fair opportunity for each candidate to reach out to the community.”
He declined to specify who was on his list.
“I would not want to share that publicly at this point, but I will make my recommendation after qualifying,” Echols said. “Again, it’s up to the council.”
At this time, the only person to publicly announce plans to campaign for District 1 is Doug Harvey, a local businessman.
During the meeting, City Council chairman Juanita Woods wished farewell to Echols, saying she and Echols had not seen eye-to-eye on several occasions.
“We’ve learned to disagree but not to be disagreeable,” Woods said.
“Thank you to Mr. Echols for his service and I know he will find that money we need to get those projects we need to get done,” said City Council member Gretchen Ezernack.
Prior to speaking of Echols’ time on the council, Mayor Jamie Mayo offered several remarks about negative narratives and positive narratives in the city, apparently referring to claims circulating in the community about his administration.
“There’s many narratives that people try to put on the city,” Mayo said. “It’s our job to talk about the positive things going on in the city. We’ve had a lot of positive things going on in the city. It’s election season. There are different narratives.”
Mayo did not elaborate on what the narratives entailed.
Later, he directed his remarks to Echols.
“Mr. Echols, what can I say?” Mayo said. “You know, it’s been a known thing that we don’t always agree. We probably agree more than we disagree. I appreciate your votes to help the city of Monroe.”
Mayo’s remarks referred to tension between the pair, though he also appeared to suggest there was open animosity between them. Mayo was once recorded calling Echols a “piece of sh**” during a City Council meeting.
“We’re both looking at each other now so I guess that’s a good thing,” Mayo said.
Mayo, who is planning to campaign for re-election, said he looked forward to the upcoming election season with Echols and his “mentee,” an apparent reference to Friday Ellis. Ellis, of Monroe, is a local businessman who recently announced his plans to become a candidate for mayor.
On another front, Tim Green and Amy Tynes with Allen, Green & Williamson, a Monroe certified public accountant firm, updated the City Council on the results of a recent audit of the city’s finances for the 2018-2019 fiscal year.
During the fiscal year ending April 30, the city realized a surplus of some $155,000 and recorded two findings for failing to follow guidelines on federal grants received by the city, as previously reported by The Ouachita Citizen.
Tynes claimed the findings would not endanger future federal grant possibilities for Monroe Regional Airport, which received the grants.
The city also recorded a finding for failing to implement a palm-reading timecard system at the Monroe Police Department.
After the presentation, Mayo repeatedly pressed Green to rate the results of the city’s audit. Auditors are normally reluctant to offer opinions on a public entity’s finances and operations beyond the facts presented in their audit reports.
“So it’s good, fair or poor,” Mayo said.
“Overall, I think you have a problem, or a couple of issues with the airport that I think are not significant,” began Green. “I would say overall you’ve got a good report as far as the findings and so forth.”
When asked by Echols, Green said the city’s subsidies for the Louisiana Purchase Gardens & Zoo as well as the Monroe Civic Center could be alleviated if the two assets could produce more revenues each year.
“The decision was made long ago that the zoo is a big deal for the city, so if it costs money to run it, it’s coming out of the general fund, then you would have to consider how much money comes out of the general fund,” Green said. “With the Civic Center, certainly if you had more events there, that could probably get that to a profitable situation. I would think the staff is doing all they can do on that. That would probably be the salvation for it, to have more events.”
In other news, Echols recognized presented the council’s Distinguished Service Award to four people Monday night in light of their actions to render aid to Linda Sanders, who fell ill, during a recent District 1 community meeting.
Those recognized with the award included Monroe Fire Capt. Matthew Williams as well as Laura Daniel and her two children, Maddox and Henry.
“These people are more than heroes,” Echols said. “It took a team to get this done. Health care professionals, young people. Some young men found Ms. Sanders in the parking lot, in the middle of our meeting, and they informed a parent and the parents informed emergency medical responders.”
Monroe Fire District Chief J.R. Moore also presented the four with a Coin of Excellence.
“These are very significant awards,” Echols said.
Sanders was present to witness the brief award ceremony Monday night at the City Council’s meeting.
Later, Mayo chimed in on the commendation, too, pointing out the city’s fire department’s special role in addressing Sanders’ condition.
“I haven’t seen you since that night,” Mayo said. “So it’s good to see you, and for you to see us. We do appreciate our Class 1 Fire Department, and Captain Williams, who was out there along with other community folks, including the children.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.