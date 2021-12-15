A group of consultants tasked with finding possible sites for expanding corporations visited Monroe last week, touring the city with Mayor Friday Ellis to assess the city's viability for becoming the home to new businesses.
The Site Selectors Guild is made up of experts in a variety of industries interested in finding possible locations for corporations.
Ellis invited members of the Site Selectors Guild to perform a strength, weakness, opportunity, and threat (SWOT) analysis of the city.
“This visit was an opportunity for the City to learn what we’re doing well and what we can do better,” Ellis said. “We don’t know what we don’t know, and the Site Selectors’ visit was a way to shine a light on our strengths and shortcomings, and most importantly, what we need to do next to position Monroe to court business and industry.”
The two-day visit consisted of a bus tour of the city with several stops at area businesses, including ULM, VCOM, Vantage, Ochsner LSU Monroe, Louisiana Delta Community College, and more. Representatives from Lumen, St. Francis, DRAX, Graphic Packaging, Robertson Produce, 4 Sisters Rice/Neighbors, and the Ouachita Parish Port came out to visit with the members of the Guild and share their business backgrounds. We also hosted a Plastic and Steel Manufacturing Roundtable featuring representatives from Mid South Extrusion, James Machine Works, and Lexicon.
“There are so many potential areas of focus for our city and the Member’s feedback has given us a lot to think about,” said Kelsea McCrary, Chief Economic and Cultural Development Officer for the City of Monroe. “Now the work begins. We’re going to take this feedback and streamline our focus so that we can efficiently move forward and effectively target the industries and businesses we want to bring to Monroe and the region.”
City officials received input from the Site Selectors Guild about how to promote further learning at area four-year institutions and technical colleges among high school graduates.
Jeannette Goldsmith recommended the city “focus.”
“We can't be all things to all people,” Goldsmith said.
