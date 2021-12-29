Residents from Ed Edelen Road in Monroe pleaded with the Ouachita Parish Police Jury earlier this month to widen their road and make repairs.
Tim Frost and eight other residents made their request at the Police Jury’s regular meeting on Dec. 20.
“We would like to see if that road could get a more permanent fix,” Frost said. “We also are concerned about dump. We’re seeing a lot of dumping.”
Derek Williams, who also lives near, questioned why the road was so narrow.
“For the tax money, this is not even a standard width road,” Williams said. “We don’t even have a shoulder. We have to pull over into the ditch to let each other by, and we’re talking about trucks. These are not compact cars.”
The Police Jury authorized Kevin Crosby, the parish’s consulting engineer, to evaluate the roadway and survey it.
Crosby warned that expanding the roadway’s width could mean pushing ditches into residents’ yards, requiring the removal of driveway culverts and relocating utilities—all costly endeavors.
“If there’s no shoulder, you have to push everything out,” Crosby said.
On another front, the Police Jury awarded a bid of some $1.4 million to D&J Construction Co. to rebuild Rowland Road.
D&J Construction was the low bidder on the project, with a bid of $1,475,514.40.
