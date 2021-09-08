Gov. John Bel Edwards recently announced his appointments to several Louisiana boards and commissions.
Bayou D’Arbonne Lake
Watershed District
The Bayou D’Arbonne Lake Watershed District aids and assists the department of public works and is established as the governing authority of said district after the completion of the construction process by the said department of public works of the state of Louisiana.
Leslie “Trey” Towns III of Farmerville has been appointed to the Bayou D’Arbonne Lake Watershed District. Towns is the owner of Enviro Services Rental, LLC. He will represent Union Parish.
Louisiana Housing Corporation
The Louisiana Housing Corporation assures that every Louisiana resident is granted an opportunity to obtain safe, affordable and energy efficient housing.
Richard A. Winder of Monroe has been appointed to the Louisiana Housing Corporation. Winder is the president of Richard A. Winder Realty Inc. He will serve at-large.
