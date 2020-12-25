Gov. John Bel Edwards recently appointed a handful of people from the area to serve on Louisiana boards and commissions.
The appointments were announced on Dec. 18.
WEST MONROE
Richard H. Hartley of West Monroe was appointed to the Thrive Academy Board of Directors.
Dec. 18
The mission of the Thrive Academy Board of Directors is to provide its students with a world-class education in a holistically nurturing family-like residential environment.
Hartley is the education policy advisor with the Office of the Governor.
FERRIDAY
Travis W. Brown of Ferriday was appointed to the Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission.
The Louisiana Used Motor Vehicle Commission licenses and regulates used motor vehicle dealers and salespersons, motor vehicle crushers, dealers of used parts and accessories, and automotive dismantlers and parts recyclers. The Commission also investigates consumer and dealer complaints.
Brown is the president of Xpress Recycling and will serve as a licensed automotive dismantler or parts recycler.
GRAMBLING
Carla H. Moore of Grambling was appointed to the Louisiana State Board of Social Work Examiners.
The Louisiana State Board of Social Work Examiners exists to safeguard the public health, safety, and welfare of the people of this state against unauthorized, unqualified, and improper practice of social work though a proper regulatory authority.
Moore is a retired social worker and will serve as a person who is a Licensed Master’s Social Worker.
