Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this week he was nixing the mask-wearing mandate he instituted last summer as part of an effort to stem the spread of viruses, like the novel coronavirus.
During a news conference Tuesday, Edwards said many public buildings would continue to enforce a mask mandate.
“Instead of a blanket mandate, we’ll be allowing local leaders and business leaders to set their own policy regarding masks,” Edwards said. “That’s not a change in the law because property owners have the ability to have their own restrictions.”
Twenty-six percent of all Louisiana residents are fully vaccinated with a COVID-19 vaccine, including 60 percent of those who are 65 and older, according to the state.
Edwards noted there was a steep decline in COVID-19 deaths for senior citizens.
“We continue to see, several months now, continued stabilization,” Edwards said. “Our baseline numbers continue to be low. In the grand scheme, they’re relatively flat.”
Edwards claimed the mask mandate was crucial to stemming the spread of COVID-19.
“Masks are still going to be required across the state in public transit,” Edwards said.
“It will still be required in public buildings, in K-12 schools as well as at colleges and universities.”
Edwards asked residents to respect businesses or corporations that maintained a mask-wearing policy on their premises.
“It’s the respectful thing to do,” Edwards said.
