Gov. John Bel Edwards informed the state last week he would extend several statewide restrictions, including a mask mandate, until Jan. 13.
Edwards claimed the Phase Two order imposing the restrictions was needed because hospitalizations have exceeded the level reached during the second surge in July.
In addition, Edwards also declared the months of February, March and April in 2021 to be emergencies in light of elections scheduled to be held in those months.
“While we have seen minor improvements, no one should feel good about our current COVID situation in Louisiana,” Edwards said. “We have too many new cases, too many people in the hospital and, sadly, too many Louisianans continue to die of this illness. Just this week, we reported the highest number of deaths since July.”
Edwards delivered his remarks on Dec. 23 in advance of the holidays, which he said should not “look the same as they have in previous years.”
“This year has been tragic and sad and we finally have the hope of better therapeutics and a vaccine, which means the end of the pandemic is in our sights,” Edwards said. “Now is not the time to let down our guard simply because it is Christmas or New Year’s Eve.”
Edwards' extended order will be in place through Jan. 13, 2021.
Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate remains in place. Louisiana’s COVID-19 restrictions include the below:
All Louisianans are encouraged to avoid gatherings of individuals not part of their households.
All businesses, private and public sectors, are encouraged to use remote work where they can.
All restaurants are limited to 50 percent of their indoor capacity. Restaurants should move as much dining outdoors as they can. Social distancing is required.
For bars in parishes above 5 percent positivity, bars are closed to indoor sales and consumption but open for outdoor consumption at tables only and at 25 percent capacity, with a maximum of 50 people. Social distancing is required. Take-out and delivery will still be available.
Retail businesses may open at 50 percent capacity, except for essential businesses, as defined by federal guidance from the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency.
Gyms may be open at 50 percent of their capacity.
Places of worship will remain at a maximum of 75 percent of their capacity or the number of people who can physically distance with at least six feet between each immediate household, whichever is less.
Barber and beauty shops, and nail salons may open at 50 percent of their capacity.
Movie theaters may open at 50 percent of their capacity.
Indoor gatherings at event/receptions centers are limited to 25 percent capacity or up to 75 individuals.
Outdoor gatherings at event/reception centers are limited to 25 percent capacity or up to 150 individuals when strict physical distancing is not possible.
All sporting events will be capped at 25 percent capacity.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.