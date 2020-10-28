The state Legislature ended a fall session, their third of the year, a few days ahead of schedule last week by approving legislation appropriating money for construction projects, hurricane relief and the unemployment trust fund.
While some legislators say the session was largely a waste of taxpayer dollars, others pointed to their work regarding COVID-19, hurricane recovery and the unemployment insurance trust fund to argue otherwise.
“Many people in this building, some members of the press, have said we didn’t accomplish much this session,” Sen. Ronnie Johns said on Oct. 22. “I beg to differ.”
Johns hails from southwest Louisiana, which was hit by two major hurricanes this year. He thanked his colleagues for diverting $20 million in savings to start repairs at McNeese State University and SOWELA Technical Community College, sending $1.4 million to local governments in three hurricane-ravaged parishes, ensuring school districts where large numbers of students have not yet returned home won’t lose state funding, and for allowing graduating seniors who will finish high school outside the state to be eligible for state-funded college scholarships.
Legislators passed three measures that, taken together, will prevent the higher business taxes and benefit reductions that otherwise would kick in when the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund balance runs low. The fund, which held more than $1 billion before the COVID-19 pandemic began, has been sapped by unprecedented demand.
Louisiana, like many other states, is forced to borrow hundreds of millions of dollars from the federal government to pay legally required unemployment benefits.
While lawmakers were able to find $85 million to shore up the fund, a long-term solution was not identified.
Lawmakers also established tax breaks for businesses and a sales tax holiday for consumers. The inclusion of $22 million of local “pet projects” in a spending bill drew criticism, though supporters said the money would be used for essential infrastructure, police and fire protection, and COVID-19 and hurricane relief.
Edwards said last week he plans to veto at least some of the $22 million in spending for local projects legislators recently approved but he didn’t say which items he will strip from the bill.
Louisiana governors have the right to veto specific items in a spending bill, as opposed to vetoing the entire bill.
Governors can use their line item veto authority to shoot down items they don’t believe are state priorities, though they frequently are accused of using their power to reward political allies or punish enemies.
House Bill 39 includes measures the administration supports, such as injecting $85 million into the state’s unemployment insurance trust fund. But Edwards is skeptical of the 113 local projects, ranging from $10,000 to $2 million, the bill includes.
“It’s safe to say not all of those will survive the veto pen,” Edwards said.
The nonpartisan Public Affairs Research Council of Louisiana accused the Legislature of “not managing your tax dollars prudently.”
“While some of the items are ostensibly for local jurisdictions’ ‘coronavirus expenses,’ the list is essentially a resurrection of the old ‘slush funds’ that once served political favors at the expense of more pressing needs of the state,” PAR said in a prepared statement. “We thought that time had passed, but apparently the new breed of legislators is not so new after all.”
Edwards’ use of his emergency executive powers to impose mandates meant to limit the spread of the new coronavirus inspired the fiercest debates. While there was broad bipartisan support for the restrictions in March when Louisiana was among the world leaders in COVID-19 case growth, many Republicans argue the mandates no longer are needed and Edwards by himself does not have the authority to keep them in place indefinitely.
But the Senate killed most of the measures to roll back or end the mandates that the more conservative House of Representatives passed.
Current law already allows either chamber to end or suspend a governor’s emergency order, and House Republicans on Friday said they had gathered enough signatures to do so.
But the petition only suspends the order for seven days, and the administration is not expected to comply and issue a proclamation lifting his order.
The matter will be resolved in court.
“We did less than in any other session in the 10 years I’ve been there,” said Rep. Alan Seabaugh, a Shreveport Republican. “I don’t know that we passed more than half-a-dozen bills that aren’t going to get vetoed. I just don’t think we accomplished anything.”
Lawmakers also passed House Bill 72, which calls for at least $7.5 million of the grants distributed through a $275 million COVID-19 relief fund for businesses established in a prior session to go to bar owners who filed an application on or before Sept. 29.
Some legislators argue the program’s rules shouldn’t be changed after the fact, and State Treasurer John Schroder says the money is already obligated to current applicants. Supporters said bar owners should be ensured a significant portion of the money because they have endured the most stringent coronavirus restrictions.
