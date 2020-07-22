Gov. John Bel Edwards announced on Tuesday his decision to extend social distancing restrictions under Phase Two of President Trump’s Reopening America Again plan until Aug. 7.
Edwards’ previous order was set to expire on Friday.
As of Tuesday, some 96,600 cases of and nearly 3,500 deaths resulting from COVID-19 had been reported in Louisiana, according to the state Department of Health’s Coronavirus tracker. In Ouachita Parish, there were more than 3,600 cases and 98 deaths.
“My biggest concern is hospitalizations per capita across the state,” Edwards said. “We know that there are only so many beds, so many doctors and nurses and so forth.”
Some 1.1 million tests have been conducted in Louisiana, according to Edwards.
“We still have a lot of COVID-19 in Louisiana, more than we want,” Edwards said. “This resurgence of COVID-19 doesn’t look like it did in March and April.”
Edwards claimed any decrease or decline in new cases resulted from a lag in receipt of COVID-19 tests, not in an actual decline in the spread of the virus.
Most of the new positive cases of COVID-19 were from individuals who were 29 or younger, Edwards said.
Stephen Waguespack, president of the Louisiana Association of Business and Industry (LABI), which is the state’s largest business lobby, expressed disappointment in Edwards’ announcement.
“We’re obviously disappointed to remain in Phase II for at least two more weeks, and we are just as concerned with the lack of a clearly articulated and creative pathway to a safe, reopened society, school system and economy,” Waguespack said. “Right now, businesses and families all across the state are suffering from the economic impact of this pandemic and every day we don’t reopen, more and more of those people and companies inch closer to insolvency.”
Alex Billioux, with the state Office of Public Health, said the number of people visiting hospitals with COVID-19-like symptoms have increased in recent weeks.
When asked whether it was safe for children to return to school this fall, Billioux said there was no easy answer to that question.
Of children, Billioux said, “They’re at low risk for poor outcomes.”
“By and large, kids are safe,” said Billioux, who noted the children might expose teachers or other people who were older or suffered from underlying health conditions that made them more susceptible to poor outcomes.
“What we can say is, education is critical,” Billioux said. “We can give advice on how to reduce the risk to the public as much as possible.”
