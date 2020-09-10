Gov. John Bel Edwards announced today (Thursday) that Louisiana will advance to Phase Three of President Trump's Opening Up America Again plan though with some social distancing restrictions in place to combat COVID-19.
Edwards detailed his plan during a news conference Thursday morning.
According to Edwards, the wearing of masks in public would remain mandatory throughout Phase Three.
Under Trump's plan, Phase Three allows for more seating at restaurants, increased capacity at stores and entertainment venues, expanded visiting hours at nursing homes and more.
It is unclear whether Edwards' new order will lift restrictions on bars, which have remained closed during Phase Two.
According to the Public Affairs Research Council, or PAR, the number of new COVID-19 cases have continued to decrease in nearly all regions of the state.
