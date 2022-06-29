Judges across the state will continue to have the discretion to waive minimum mandatory sentences for violent crimes thanks to Gov. John Bel Edwards' recent veto of a Monroe lawmaker's legislation.
Edwards vetoed Senate Bill 142, which sought to prohibit a court from waiving the minimum mandatory sentence for all crimes of violence.
State Sen. Jay Morris, a Republican, sponsored the legislation that also proposed adding five years to any sentence imposed on a repeat violent offenders.
“It was my attempt to try to stem some of that, to eliminate the waiver of the mandatory minimum sentences, which are not mandatory if you can waive them,” Morris said.
Edwards, a Democrat, explained he vetoed SB 142 because it would have restricted negotiations for plea agreements.
“If enacted, this bill would eliminate the discretion the courts, prosecutors and criminal defendants currently have to enter into negotiated plea agreements and post-conviction sentencing agreements for certain crimes of violence that would allow a sentence to be imposed that is less than the minimum term of confinement provided for by the penalty provisions for those offenses,” stated Edwards' written reasons.
According to Morris, judges' propensity for waiving the minimum mandatory sentence was emblematic of courts that were soft on crime and allowed victims to be repeatedly harmed by violent offenders.
“Maybe it’s their politics, but I don’t know,” said Morris, referring to judges who waived the minimum mandatory sentences. “I know people are getting hurt by offenders who have committed multiple offenses.”
According to Morris, soft sentences for violent offenders was not only a problem in Ouachita Parish but “all across the state and, to a degree, all across the nation.”
Morris referred to a U.S. Sentencing Commission report that indicated offenders are “much more likely to be arrested if they have these short sentences.”
“I took that as my cue and justification as documentation for the need for sentencing not for minor crimes, like somebody who just made a mistake or an error, but people who are repeatedly committing violent crimes,” Morris said.
GOOD TIME BILL
In addition to SB 142, Edwards also vetoed legislation named after Sterlington Police Sgt. David Elahi who was working a traffic stop on U.S. Hwy 165 when a drunk driver, Tracy Govan, struck and killed Elahi.
Under the legislation, Senate Bill 304, an offender serving time for the death of a first responder earns “good time,” or a diminution of their prison sentence, at a slower rate than other offenders—at one day for every 30 days in custody.
Sen. Stewart Cathey, who sponsored SB 304, said Edwards vetoed the legislation because of a philosophical disagreement. Referring to Edwards' written reasons for the veto, Cathey disputed Edwards' distinction between “treating people that were negligently guilty versus intentionally guilty.”
“If you kill somebody, you kill somebody,” said Cathey, R-Sterlington. “I think it’s worthy of discussion.”
According to Edwards, SB 304 undermined advancements made in 2017 during the governor's so-called “criminal justice reform,” also known as the Justice Reinvestment legislative package.
“The 2017 reforms focused on non-violent and non-sex offenses in an effort to change Louisiana’s status as the state with the highest incarceration rate in the country,” Edwards wrote. “Just five years in, these changes are working.”
Cathey and state Rep. Michael Echols lamented Elahi's death in 2017 and Govan's release this fall because of a quick accumulation of “good time”
Echols amended the legislation to be called “David’s Law” to officially name the bill after Elahi.
“We’ve got to continue to have consequences for the criminal populations out breaking the law,” said Echols, R-Monroe. “We were disappointed the governor vetoed the law especially in light of that.”
Speaking of Edwards' touted criminal justice reforms, Echols called them an “absolute disaster.”
“It’s creating crimes spiraling out of control in our state, and I think that’s something we’ve got to work on going forward,” Echols said. “I think it’s actually going to take a conservative, reasonable governor to do that. That’s where we’ll go next.”
VACCINE BILL
Meanwhile, Edwards vetoed another piece of legislation sponsored by Morris.
Senate Bill 141 would have prohibited insurance companies from denying coverage or requiring information to anyone because of their vaccination status.
“It was designed to prohibit insurance companies from demanding to know vaccination status in order to write insurance and from forcing businesses to have a particular vaccination policy in order to get insurance,” Morris said.
Edwards' written reasons claimed the legislation, if allowed to become law, may have promoted a “false narrative that vaccines are anything other than safe, effective and vital to protecting public health.”
“While I appreciate the author’s efforts to enshrine aspects of the Affordable Care Act into state law, limiting the applicability of these protections to vaccination status only could serve to further complicate the already labyrinthine health insurance market,” Edwards wrote.
According to Morris, Edwards' veto was unexpected.
“After it got all the way through the process though, we started hearing that the governor wasn’t crazy about it,” Morris said. “That happens.”
