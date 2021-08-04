Gov. John Bel Edwards reinstated Louisiana’s statewide mask mandate indoors for all people age five and older as COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise across Louisiana.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) last week released data that shows that while vaccination reduces one’s chance of becoming infected with COVID-19, those who do become infected with the Delta variant despite being fully vaccinated are likely at risk of transmitting it to others.
Louisiana’s temporary indoor statewide mask mandate will stay in place until at least Sept. 1, though Edwards says he may extend it if he deems it needed.
“It has never been more clear that we are in an unchecked COVID surge that, in addition to threatening the health and well being of many Louisianans, also threatens the capacity of our hospitals and medical facilities to deliver care to their patients,” Edwards said.
“This decision is not one I take lightly, but as the fourth surge of COVID-19 is upon us, we know that mask wearing when you are in public is one way to greatly lower your risk of spreading or catching COVID. Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is another. We have the tools we need to slow the spread of COVID-19 in our communities and save lives, and I am pleading with unvaccinated Louisianans to get their shot as soon as they can to protect themselves. We can end this nightmare, but it is going to take all of us working together to do it.”
Louisiana remains No. 1 nationwide for number of new COVID-19 cases per capita.
The temporary indoor statewide mask mandate will help slow the spread of COVID-19 and limit suffering and death in Louisiana until we are through this fourth surge.
The indoor mask mandate also applies to K-12 schools, universities, and other higher education institutions, which return to on-campus learning in August.
