Gov. John Bel Edwards is asking President Joe Biden to declare a major disaster for Louisiana due to the recent severe winter weather event.
A system of heavy rains, wintry precipitation, and freezing temperatures began moving across Louisiana on Feb. 11, and a second, similar system, followed on Feb. 17.
The impacts of the wintry precipitation and low temperatures, some of the lowest ever recorded in the region, posed a serious threat to the lives and property of the people of Louisiana. The freezing temperatures resulted in outages to nearly 100 water systems, impacting roughly one-quarter of the Louisiana population.
Also, more than 200-thousand people suffered power outages. The state was forced to close roads across the region, limiting travel for business and limiting some of the initial emergency response due to the dangerous conditions.
The state is requesting Public Assistance, Category B (all Emergency Protective Measures) for all parishes in the state.
The state is also requesting all categories of assistance available through the Individual Assistance Program for the following northern parishes:
Avoyelles, Bienville, Bossier, Caddo, Calcasieu, Caldwell, Catahoula, Claiborne, Concordia, DeSoto, East Baton Rouge, East Carroll, Franklin, Grant, Jackson, LaSalle, Lincoln, Madison, Morehouse, Natchitoches, Ouachita, Rapides, Red River, Richland, Sabine, Tensas, Union, Vernon, Webster, West Carroll, and Winn.
Finally, the state is requesting Hazard Mitigation Assistance statewide.
Those impacted are encouraged to complete the damage assessment survey at www.damage.la.gov. This data will be utilized to support future requests for additional parishes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.