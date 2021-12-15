Gov. John Bel Edwards announced earlier this week he will overrule state lawmakers and require public and private school students get vaccinated for COVID-19 along with other immunizations.
Edwards, a Democrat, proposed a rule through the Louisiana Department of Health (LDH) in September that would make COVID-19 vaccines mandatory for entry into schools and child care facilities. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved vaccines only for children 16 years and older.
During a Dec. 6 hearing, the state House of Representatives’ Health and Welfare Committee voted, 13-2, to reject the LDH rule after hearing testimony that lasted several hours. Edwards’ decision on Tuesday keeps the rule in place despite the committee’s vote.
Rep. Michael Echols, who serves on Health and Welfare, warned that Edwards’ rule would now make Louisiana the “most aggressive” state in the country for requiring COVID-19 vaccinations through a “non-mandate mandate.”
“I am 100 percent against these government mandates,” said Echols, R-Monroe, on Tuesday. “I cannot be anymore direct or clear than that. I think it’s government overreach in its highest form. I don’t think the intent of the statute allows for this rule.”
Echols and other legislators told The Ouachita Citizen this week they plan to remove or neutralize Edwards’ vaccine rule when the state Legislature convenes its regular session in March.
“That’s my hope,” said Sen. Stewart Cathey, R-Sterlington. “I hope, in the regular session, we can take care of this. The Legislature should have had input on adding these vaccines.”
Many legislators have questioned Edwards’ rule because the Legislature, not the executive branch, has historically acted to amend school immunization schedules.
“If given the choice, I’m sure we would not have added it to the schedule at all,” said Sen. Jay Morris, R-West Monroe. “It’s not like the polio vaccine or other vaccines. I would want to hear more testimony before I made a final decision, but it’s completely different than something like the polio vaccine which prevents a disease that devastates children. The COVID disease doesn’t devastate children. It’s pretty rare.”
Rep. Neil Riser, who noted his opposition to mandating student vaccination, also said the Legislature would “absolutely” challenge Edwards’ vaccine rule during the regular session.
Edwards is expected to issue a call for a special session concerning redistricting, possibly in February, but lawmakers say they doubt COVID-19 vaccination will be among the items listed in the governor’s call.
“It has to be listed in the call, and I don’t think it will be,” Riser said. “We’ll have to wait until March.”
Rep. Foy Gadberry, R-West Monroe, and others noted Edwards’ rule would likely draw a challenge in court.
State Attorney General Jeff Landry—a Republican expected to campaign for governor in 2023—and other state Republican figures have argued Edwards does not have the authority to mandate student vaccination without the Legislature’s approval.
Rep. Francis Thompson, D-Delhi, did not return The Ouachita Citizen’s request for comment.
“It is worth noting that while many of the diseases on the public health immunization schedule were once both rampant and deadly, they are no longer serious risks for school age children in Louisiana,” Edwards wrote in a Dec. 14 letter to the Health and Welfare committee.
“This is true because almost everyone was vaccinated against these diseases, many as a condition for attending elementary school.”
Edwards’ rule allows an opt-out provision, providing parents the opportunity to sign a waiver for their children, like other immunizations.
If a parent does not wish to get the COVID-19 vaccine for their child for any reason, they can initiate an opt-out paperwork request, which can be submitted with or without the signature of a licensed medical professional, state officials say.
“There are factions in this country that have weaponized COVID and used it to divide our country,” Cathey said. “The worst thing we can do is give people more ammunition to use against us. We need to remember that people are more informed today than they were 60 years ago. I would say, if people are going to get vaccinated, they can make the decision that is best for them, based on the information available to them.”
Edwards’ rule would apply to students in public schools and private schools as well as homeschooling students. Echols warned that the inclusion of Edwards’ rule in the state sanitary code gave broad powers to state health officers in response to a COVID-19 outbreak.
“They deem an outbreak to be one person or more who has been diagnosed with COVID-19,” Echols said.
That meant, according to Echols, the Department of Health could potentially shut down any school, public or private, in the event of such an outbreak.
“The repercussions of this mandate affect more than public schools because the same rule applies to private schools,” Echols said. “If LDH so deems it, they could take it even further, based on the statute. What would that mean?”
