In discussing the number of new cases of COVID-19 across the state, Gov. John Bel Edwards struck an optimistic note, claiming the social distancing measures appeared to be stemming the rise of Coronavirus cases.
Across the state, more than 16,000 cases of COVID-19 were reported as well as 582 deaths as of Tuesday, according to state Department of Health statistics. Of those cases, some 2,000 people were hospitalized and more than 500 people were dependent on ventilators.
“While all of the numbers are still high, higher than we would like, we are starting to see real signs that these measures we’ve put in place ... we’re hopeful we’re seeing the beginning of the flattening of the curve,” Edwards said.
Edwards said it was too soon to declare the good news had established a trend. Edwards indicated he hoped people did not take the good news as a license to resume their everyday activities.
“If we started flattening the curve, it’s only because of the mitigation measures, it’s only because of the social distancing and improved hygiene practices,” Edwards said. “The data points we’ve seen will only become a trend if we continue the mitigation measures.”
“This is not a time to relax and ease up,” he added.
The state acquired an additional 753 ventilators in the last few weeks.
In Ouachita Parish, more than 260 cases of COVID-19 and one death were confirmed.
In northeastern Louisiana medical facilities, more than 65 people were dependent on ventilators while another 75 ventilators remained available.
Some 100 beds in intensive care units (ICU) were occupied while nearly 60 ICU beds remained available. The region had nearly 1,000 hospital beds still available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.