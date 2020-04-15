Gov. John Bel Edwards announced his plans on Monday to issue a proclamation excusing public school students from returning to the classroom for the remainder of the 2019-2020 school year.
Edwards discussed the matter during a news conference in Monroe to discuss the COVID-19 outbreak as well as tornado damage striking northeastern Louisiana on Easter Sunday.
Though students would not return to school, Edwards indicated school administrators, faculty and staff could return for some work prior to the close of the academic year.
“It is my intention now to announce that school will not resume in the sense that students will be going to the school building,” Edwards said. “School continues. Education continues.”
“It’s just not going to be feasible to resume operation of our schools this academic year,” he added.
State Sen. Cleo Fields, who chairs the state Senate Committee on Education, commended Edwards for his plans to close schools to students.
“I understand many have concerns about missed instructional time and whether students will be prepared to advance to the next level,” Fields said. “Whether student needs are addressed through on-line instruction, summer remediation, an earlier start date for the next academic year, co-requisite instruction in the fall, or other avenues, I expect that our educators will work diligently to ensure that students are prepared to progress academically.”
Meanwhile, in light of uncertainty about how seniors at local schools could complete the academic year and graduate, Ouachita Parish Schools sent letters to seniors at each high school. The letter outlined options for how each senior could obtain a grade in each course for the last weeks of the academic year.
“All high schools will be following the same plans in our district for our seniors,” said Superintendent Don Coker.
Each seniors’ final grade would be the average of the three nine-weeks’ grade. Seniors were given three options: Accept the average class grade as is; improve the grade by completing supplemental work assigned by the teacher for up to 100 bonus points; or to choose a course grade to be entered as a pass or fail rather than a letter grade.
Seniors were reminded that a pass/fail would affect eligibility for TOPS, TOPS Tech or university scholarships. A “pass” designation also would require completion of supplementary work.
