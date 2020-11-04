Gov. John Bel Edwards last week announced a new leader for State Police days after the last superintendent stepped down amid controversy.
Louisiana State Police Captain Lamar Davis is now Deputy Secretary of Public Safety Services and Superintendent of the Louisiana State Police, effective Friday.
Davis replaces Col. Kevin Reeves, who is retiring after 30 years with State Police and three-and-a-half years in the top job.
Davis is a Baton Rouge native who received his undergraduate degree from Southern University Baton Rouge and master’s degree from Southern University New Orleans.
He has served in the U.S. Army and the Louisiana National Army Guard and joined Louisiana State Police in 1998.
His previous assignments include highway patrol, criminal intelligence, gaming enforcement, criminal investigations, legislation, research and policy, according to the governor’s office.
Davis takes over as superintendent during a turbulent time for State Police. Protesters have been calling for Reeves to step down amid questions about State Police’s role in the death of Ronald Greene, a Black man.
Troops initially blamed Greene’s death on injuries suffered in a car crash following a chase. But Greene’s family and attorney say body camera footage shows troopers choking and beating him.
The footage has not been released publicly, though a short audio clip obtained by The Associated Press seems to support the family’s claims.
That case is now the subject of a federal civil rights investigation, according to the AP.
A recent investigation also revealed widespread use of racial slurs and racially charged statements among troopers.
Davis is the fourth black superintendent of State Police.
