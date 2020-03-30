Gov. John Bel Edwards says he plans to extend his “Safer at Home” executive order until April 30, requiring Louisiana residents to stay home from school and work in light of an ongoing COVID-19 outbreak.
Edwards outlined his office's response to the outbreak in a news conference Monday afternoon.
Across the state, there were more than 4,000 cases of COVID-19, or Coronavirus, reported with 185 deaths, according to the state Department of Health's (LDH) online COVID-19 tracker. Of those some 4,000 cases, nearly 1,160 patients were being treated in hospitals with 385 on ventilators.
President Trump recently extended federal social distancing guidelines – such as avoiding groups of 10 people, declining social visits, no discretionary travel – until April 30.
On Monday, Edwards said he would issue an order at the end of the week that would mirror Trump's extension of social distancing guidelines.
“We can show our love by staying away from people,” Edwards said.
In addition, Edwards said his “Safer at Home” order could be extended as well if reports from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and LDH warranted such a measure. Later during the news conference when asked about school closures, Edwards confirmed he would extend the "Safer at Home" order at the end of the week.
The state's education officials were discussing whether school would resume in May for the last weeks of the school year, according to Edwards.
Concerning a church in Baton Rouge that had continued to gather for worship services, Edwards said he would not enforce social distancing but pleaded with faith leaders and ministers to discontinue worship services.
As of Monday, there were 44 cases of COVID-19 reported in Ouachita Parish including one death, according to LDH.
“That's three more than we had yesterday,” said Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley in a video published to Facebook. “In watching our numbers here in and in Region 8, it seems our numbers are slowing somewhat.”
According to Smiley, hospitals continued to have about the same capacity to treat COVID-19 patients as they had last week.
“The hospitals remain prepared for what may be a spike or a large number of cases coming in the next couple of days,” Smiley said. “Our supplies remain scarce. We had several large contributions from business owners. If you have items that can be donated that can be used by health care providers, please do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.