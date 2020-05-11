Gov. John Bel Edwards says he will lift the stay-at-home order on Friday, allowing the state to advance to Phase One of President Trump's Opening Up America Again plan.
Edwards made that announcement on Monday at the State Capitol Building in Baton Rouge.
“We will be lifting the stay-at-home order,” Edwards said. “The bottom line is the people of Louisiana have worked really hard since this public health emergency was first announced to slow the spread of COVID-19.”
The stay-at-home order will remain in place until Friday, May 15.
Under the new proclamation, some restrictions will still curtail operations of some businesses, especially those deemed non-essential. For example, tattoo parlors, amusement parks, children's museum, bars without health department permits, massage parlors and spas among others will remain closed to the public.
Churches and most businesses – such as movie theaters, restaurants or gym and fitness centers – may open up at no more than 25-percent of total occupancy capacity.
Some business groups have objected they cannot reopen if they can allow only 25-percent of total occupancy capacity. Edwards noted the 25-percent capacity rule was common across the country.
“It wasn't arbitrary, it wasn't some number drawn out of the air,” Edwards said.
The upcoming proclamation proceeding to Phase One will last 21 days, until June 5. Edwards said he will announce on June 1 whether more restrictions will be established or relaxed.
“Obviously, like all decisions, this one involved a lot of time and work,” Edwards said.
It was possible Phase One could be rolled back, according to Edwards, if there was a spike in COVID-19 case numbers.
According to the state Department of Health, there were nearly 32,000 cases of COVID-19 reported across the state as well as some 2,200 deaths as of Monday. In Ouachita Parish, there were 842 cases and 25 deaths. Nearly 23,000 people are presumed recovered from COVID-19, LDH says.
Alex Billioux, Assistant Secretary for the state Office of Public Health, said they believed they saw a downward trend in the Monroe area.
The net increases in hospitalizations because of COVID-19 in the Monroe area were less than 10, according to Billioux. Previously, an increase of COVID-19 cases in the Monroe area (or Region 8) was one of the reasons why Edwards prolonged the stay-at-home order through the first two weeks of May.
The amount of testing across the state has increased under Edwards' goal to administer 200,000 tests by the end of of May.
“We did more testing and fewer of the cases came back positive,” Billioux said.
Billioux asked people to become accustomed to the “new normal,” remaining socially distant, wearing masks, staying home while sick, and more.
