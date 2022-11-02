Gov. John Bel Edwards visited Monroe Tuesday for several events including the annual State of the State at which the governor touted the possibility of spending $10 million in state funds on a passenger rail across the Interstate 20 corridor.
A high-speed passenger rail service running from Dallas, Texas through Monroe to Atlanta, Georgia has long been discussed and several governing entities approving resolutions voicing support for Amtrak to operate such a passenger rail service.
Edwards also drew attention to the new Biomedical Research and Innovation park (BRIP). Edwards and other officials broke ground on the project earlier on Tuesday. BRIP is a $34-million research incubator for life science companies and start-ups that is expected to be built by 2024.
“That is an investment of more than $30 million,” Edwards said. “It is probably the best example that I have seen, as governor, of people coming together — state, local and federal — and doing it at record speed to embrace visionary leadership and a plan that is going to build on the strengths of this area.”
Monroe Mayor Friday Ellis thanked Edwards for supporting higher education in the northeast region.
“This is a place where innovation and collaboration could lead to the cure of a disease that’s today incurable,” Ellis said. “That could not have been stood up without the unprecedented funding and support from the state of Louisiana and Louisiana Economic Development.”
Edwards also addressed K-12 education, saying that improving education in Louisiana depended on having quality teachers and students who are prepared to learn.
“We educate kids who show up to school ready to learn about as good as anyone in the country,” Edwards said. “But we have always had more than our fair share of kids who show up and they’re not ready to learn. If we want to improve educational outcomes, that’s the gap we have to identify. I am so proud of the $84-million new investment in early childhood education that’s going to allow us to do this, but the challenge isn’t going to be to do this for a year or two — it’s going to be to sustain it over the course of a generation.”
Edwards also discussed the state’s funding of infrastructure projects in northeastern Louisiana, including the $50-million Kansas Lane extension project in Monroe. The Kansas Lane Connector is expected to provide a new four-lane boulevard from Hwy. 80 and Kansas Lane to the intersection of Hwy. 165 and Forsythe Bypass in Monroe. Edwards said the project had been in progress for many years.
“The purpose is to provide alternative and more direct transportation routes for residential and commercial traffic to north and south of Monroe, while relieving U.S. 165 and Hwy 80 of some of the congestion you were all seeing there,” Edwards said.
The construction of the Kansas Lane Connector, which is split into three phases, is expected to begin soon. Edwards said phase one of the project, which will build from Old Sterlington Road to Hwy. 165, recently were advertised for bids.
Several local elected officials said they had obtained more funding from the state in recent years than ever before.
“The governor’s help during his tenure has been unbelievable,” said Ouachita Parish Police Jury President Shane Smiley. “Ouachita Parish is one of 13 parishes in the Watershed Initiative that has received funding. We are the hub, but there has been funding to other parishes as well.”
West Monroe Mayor Staci Mitchell mentioned the success that West Monroe has had with securing state capital outlay funding in the past few years.
“I think in the last four years, the city of West Monroe has been more successful with capital outlay than they have been probably in the last 30 years,” Mitchell said. “We have been working very diligently, not only on projects in the city of West Monroe but we have joined projects with the parish and some other funding opportunities with the city of Monroe.”
Edwards also said the state had $10 million to spend on passenger rail in north Louisiana.
“Recently in New Orleans I met with the president and chief executive officer of Amtrak to confirm our commitment to that,” Edwards said. “If we can establish a passenger railway that basically runs from Dallas across north Louisiana on the I-20 corridor into Mississippi and to Atlanta from there, I really think that will be a shot in the arm too.”
Edwards said, if built, the passenger rail would “pay for itself” in the beginning.
“It won’t require a subsidy,” Edwards said. “It’s obviously something that we need to do. We do support it. Of course, it’s going to take a lot more investment but we are committed to that.”
